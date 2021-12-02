Offaly GAA turn finances around with €460k swing in year ‘that will live long in the memory’

Offaly GAA finances made a significant improvement from 2020, turning a profit of €197,969 after a €259,983 loss in the previous 12 months.

Income for the county board and the separate Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park and Faithful Fields accounts came to €1,565,537 with a €52,000 increase in commercial income, €150,152 taken in through fundraising according to the financial schedule, up from just €3,072 last year.

Local gate receipts of €237,184, a figure that doesn't include the main play-off games in the football or hurling championships was significantly higher than the €89,085 taken in during a confined 2020 window.

Offaly spent €683,318 on inter-county team preparations, higher than the €610,390 in the previous year though that would have included some of the 2020 preparation costs and an extended run for the All-Ireland U-20 champions.

Offaly Secretary Colm Cummins hailed a successful year that saw the hurlers return to Division One hurling and win the Christy Ring Cup, the senior footballers gain promotion to Division Two and the U-20 footballers win the All-Ireland title, an occasion he says "that will live long in the memory" for all followers of Offaly GAA.

The report also noted that Offaly GAA "were delighted to announce our partnership with Shane Lowry this year. The widespread coverage and goodwill for both of the above set the tone for a successful summer and we aim to build on these projects in the coming years." The 2019 Open winner and Ryder Cup golfer’s father Brendan and uncles Mick and Sean won All-Ireland medals with the county in 1982.

There is a note of caution around referees from Children’s Officer Elaine Kelly-Dunne in her committee's report to convention.

There are, she writes, "several issues that clubs need to be continuously mindful of. One of these was the issue of disrespectful and abusive language both on the field and towards match officials in our games.

"All clubs should have a zero-tolerance approach in this area and all team mentors and club committees should be aware of the procedures in place to deal with the issue if it arises," she adds.

"We, the adults, need to lead by example so that our young people see that there is no place for this type of behaviour in our national games.

"The issue of negative side-line behaviour by coaches and onlookers was also raised. In the current climate where child protection is paramount and anxiety in young people is becoming all too prevalent this is completely unacceptable."