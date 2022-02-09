O’Connor runs the show in UL victory

University of Limerick advanced to a last four meeting with IT Carlow with a comfortable victory over MTU Cork. Despite a late switch from grass to the 4G pitch in UL, the hosts started strongly and goals from Michael Kiely and Mark Rogers put them seven points up by the tenth minute.

However, the advantage could have been greater than 2-12 to 0-9 at the interval with Ger Collins pulling off a couple of fine saves to deny UL. Rogers and Kiely looked dangerous, but it was Tipperary native Gearoid O’Connor who led the charge from centre-forward. He finished with four from play and linked the play for the pacy UL attack.

The fightback came too late for the visitors, with substitute Declan Hanlon flicking a goal before adding a fine point. But despite being reeled back to just five points late on, Brian Ryan’s charges were never in danger of missing their trip to Carlow for the semi-finals.

Scorers – UL: G O’Connor 0-8 (4f); N Brennan 0-5; M Kiely 1-2; M Rogers 1-1; B O’Grady, K Sampson, R Hayes, C Flaherty, B Power, C Connolly 0-1 each. MTU Cork: L O’Shea 0-9 (6f); D Hanlon 1-1; T Howard 0-3; A Walsh 0-2; B Twomey, P Creedon, B Kehoe, A O’Connell 0-1 each.

UL – E Davis; D Treacy, TJ Brennan, M Gough; K Sampson, B O’Mara, C Galvin; B O’Sullivan, C Connolly; N Brennan, G O’Connor, B O’Grady; B Power, M Rogers, M Kiely. Subs: C Flaherty for Galvin (ht), R Duff for O’Sullivan (ht), C Comerford for Connolly (45), R Hayes for Sampson (49), C O’Grady for Brennan (55).

MTU Cork – G Collins; B Murphy, W Hurley, L Ryan; S Keoghan, P O’Flynn, J Cranny; B Twomey, S Quirke; T Howard, L O’Shea, A Walsh; B Kehoe, P Creedon, J Mulcahy. Subs: A O’Connell for Mulcahy (29), E Collins for Cranny (37), D Hanlon for Kehoe (50), C Hickey for O’Flynn (53).

Ref – L Gordon (Galway)