O'Byrne Cup games fall victim to Storm Deirdre

Three O'Byrne Cup games have been postponed as Storm Deirdre spread across Ireland.

Three O'Byrne Cup games have been postponed as Storm Deirdre spread across Ireland.

High winds have caused disruptions to electricity wires and motorists are advised to be aware of wind-blown debris as Storm Deirdre spreads throughout the country.

More than 4,000 homes are currently without power in the Glengariff area of Cork with ESB technicians currently working to repair the fault.

Emergency services - and ESB teams - are on standby to assist as two further Met Eireann weather alerts come into effect this afternoon.

Met Éireann issued a nationwide Status Orange wind warning as parts of the country are set to be battered by gusts of up to 130km/h.

Wexford's clash with Laois in Enniscorthy, Westmeaqth v Offaly in Moate and Wicklow's game against Louth have all fallen victim to the weather.

Here is an updated GAA fixture list for today.

O'Byrne Cup round 2

Kildare v Carlow, Newbridge, 2pm

Meath v Longford, Ashbourne, 5pm

McKenna Cup round 1

Fermanagh v UU, Derrygonnelly, 1pm

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, a trip to Old Trafford to watch Man United take on Liverpool in the Premier League, tickets to Ireland's home games in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Online Editors