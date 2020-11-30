Non-playing squad members allowed to attend All-Ireland finals

Non-playing panel members will now be permitted to attend the remaining games of this year's All-Ireland football and hurling championships.

Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers confirmed the news this afternoon via social media.

‘Glad to confirm that full panels will be permitted to attend on match days when Ireland moves to Level 3 from tomorrow,’ he Tweeted.

It means that players who have not been chosen for their county’s match-day panel can be in Croke Park from this weekend, when the All-Ireland SFC semi-finals are played.

The GAA are understood to have made strong representations to the relevant health and government authorities on this matter in recent days.

Croke Park had come under increasing pressure from a number of inter-county managers on this subject since the beginning of the Championships.

One of those, Limerick boss John Kiely, said yesterday it would be “an absolute travesty” if players who had been part of his team’s preparations for the All-Ireland final were forced to watch the game at home.

"If they don't leave the players come for the final, that would be a real travesty, an absolute travesty,"said Kiely.

"That would be a massive mistake. It would be an unforgivable mistake if they don't leave the players come to the final, unforgivable, unforgivable.

"But I hope they will cause Level 5 restrictions are finished on Tuesday so I would hope that they will, for both counties' sakes and for the players' sakes on both sides, that's really important and I hope they do."

On Saturday, after his Dublin team booked their place in this year’s All-Ireland ladies final, manager Mick Bohan issued a direct plea to "the Minister for Health, Minister for Sport, to the LGFA and the GAA to really push the buttons” and allow those directly involved in the team to be in Croke Park on December 20th.

"Here we are this evening, seven of our panel aren't here, four of our management team aren't here, none of their families who support them on a daily basis to allow them to play," he explained.





"And every time they come training into a group of 40 people, they take a risk, and they go back to their families right all over again, but their families are willing to do that to allow them play inter-county football, or hurling or camogie or whatever it is. That's happening the length and breadth of the country.

"And it's a testament to our Association that that's what we are willing to do. But they do take a risk.

"And realistically, what's the reward for that? That they don't get to come to the game in a stadium where they don't have to come into a changing room, they don't have to come into an enclosed area."

