Nolan brothers hit top form as Rangers see off St Mullins to retain Carlow crown

Mount Leinster Rangers players celebrate with the cup after victory over St Mullins in the Carlow SHC final at Netwatch Cullen Park. Photo: Sportsfile

Mount Leinster Rangers retained their senior hurling crown in Netwatch Cullen Park yesterday when they produced one of their best final performances to see off the challenge of old rivals St Mullins. Brothers Jon and Chris Nolan were in devastating form in the first half, scoring 0-5 each from play, while setting up scores for those around them. They could very well have had two goals but the St Mullins defenders forced hurried shots from Denis Murphy and Jon Nolan and the chances went abegging.

Chris Nolan’s celebratory punch in the air after he had opened the scoring was a clear indication that Rangers were in no mood to settle for second best. The points kept coming with the eventual winners picking off scores at will in that first half.

St Mullins were outclassed and the Rangers defence kept a close eye on danger men James Doyle and Marty Kavanagh. In addition to the Nolan brothers, Eddie Byrne, Denis Murphy, Kevin McDonald and Tony Lawlor all raised white flags for Rangers while St Mullins relied heavily on Marty Kavanagh. He scored 0-4 of his side’s total at the break, with Rangers leading 0-17 to 0-7.

Oisin Ryan and Kavanagh both scored early points in the second period. Jason O’Neill also picked off one from out the field and Rangers closed the door with further scores from Eddie Byrne (2), Chris Nolan and Fiachra Fitzpatrick. Murphy’s 46th-minute free was their only score not from play over the hour.

As the game petered out, Rangers keeper Dean Grennan stopped a point-blank effort from James Doyle, while at the other end Diarmuid Byrne saw his penalty glance off the post, ricochet across the line before being cleared. It was a minor blemish for Rangers on the day.

Scorers – Mount Leinster Rangers: C Nolan 0-7, J Nolan 0-5, D Murphy 0-4 (1f), E Byrne 0-4, F Fitzpatrick 0-2, K McDonald, T Lawlor, 0-1 each. St Mullins: M Kavanagh 0-8 (5fs), O Ryan, P O’Shea 0-2 each, J Kavanagh 0-1, J O’Neill, C Kehoe, J Doyle 0-1 each.

Mount Leinster Rangers: D Grennan; G Kelly, D Phelan, M Doyle; G Lawlor, D Byrne, R Kelly; P Coady, F Fitzpatrick; T Lawlor, E Byrne, K McDonald; D Murphy, C Nolan, J Nolan. Subs: T Joyce for R Kelly (46), C Kavanagh for T Lawlor (52), J Ryan for G Lawlor (57), R Coady for Coady (59)

St Mullins: K Kehoe; G Bennett, P Doyle, C Connolly; M Walsh, G Coady, P O’Shea; P Kehoe, O Boland; J Doyle, J Doran, J Kavanagh; O Ryan, M Kavanagh, P Boland. Subs: C Kehoe for Doran (21), J O’Neill for O Boland (h/t), S Murphy for P Boland (36), P Walsh for J Kavanagh (55).

Referee: J Hickey