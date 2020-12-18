No Super 8s or hurling round robin, new league format and county before club - GAA approve plan for 2021 season

The GAA's Central Council has formally approved the 2021 season that will see all inter-county fixtures front-loaded in the early part of the year, despite the financial implications of having restricted crowds or none at all at games.

The adoption of the split season, taking out the April club window that has been in operation for the last two years, will see the games begin on the last week of February with the football divisions split in two on a regional basis, pitching Dublin, Galway, Roscommon and Kerry together in one Division One group and the four Ulster teams, Monaghan, Tyrone, Donegal and Armagh in the other.

In Division Two it will be Down, Westmeath, Meath and Mayo in one group with Cork, Clare, Laois and Kildare in the other.

Division Three will divide with Derry, Fermanagh, Longford and Cavan in one group and Limerick, Wicklow, Offaly and Tipperary in the other.

Division Four will see Carlow, Wexford, Waterford and London, if they participate, on one side with Leitrim, Antrim, Louth and Sligo together.

There will be a minimum of four league games, semi-finals for a place in the final and for relegation, with no April club month as the championship starts on the third weekend in April (football) with the hurling one week later.

The hurling league will be run on the same basis as a normal year with two groups of six in Division One but no quarter-finals or semi-finals. The league final will take place on the second weekend in April, a week after the football finals.

Both football and hurling championships will be run on a provincial knock-out/qualifier basis, in line with the pre-2018 format, so 'super eights' in football and provincial round robin in hurling have been discarded for 2021.

The All-Ireland hurling and football finals will take place on the second and third weekends in July respectively, more than likely Sunday, July 11 and Sunday, July 18.

The new club window will extend from July 24/25 until the end of October, but in reality, it will be earlier for the vast majority of counties whose teams have been eliminated much earlier.

There will be a Tailteann Cup competition for Division Three and Four teams who do not reach their provincial finals.

The semi-finals will take place on the weekend of June 6 in Croke Park and will be the only significant games on that weekend, while the final will precede an All-Ireland hurling semi-final on June 27.

If New York participate, it is recommended that they will play their game in Ireland.

Counties will be given a six-week preparatory period in advance of the first round of the league, starting on January 15.

The U-20 football championship will run from March 27 until May 1/2 (six weekends) with the U-20 hurling championship running from May 22 to July 10.

The GAA held off on a decision until now as they waited to see if they could get a clearer line of sight of what 2021 would be like. By going club first, the association could have got bigger crowds at games in the latter half of the year, as it wrestles with a projected €20m loss on top of the €35m in 2020.

The GAA's Central Council has also given approval for all the proposed playing rule motions to go forward to Congress in April, including the addition of penalty being awarded in hurling and football where a clear goalscoring opportunity has been denied.

Concern is understood to have been expressed from some delegates at tonight's meeting that the subjective nature of such a decision by a referee could jeopardise its success but the motion will press ahead along with the sinbinning, by way of yellow card, for any cynical foul in hurling. Football will continue to operate a black card for similar foul that fall under the cynical category.

The introduction of a concussion substitute will be put before delegates in February, along the lines of the current blood substitute, while the Standing Committee on Playing Rules are making another attempt to prohibit entry on to the field for the 'maor foirine' and that too has been approved.

Online Editors