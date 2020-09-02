| 16.2°C Dublin

No Minister, lecturing GAA is not a very clever idea

Martin Breheny

Government needs to bring sport with them in fight against Covid rather than create divisions

Clonoulty/Rossmore in action against Loughmore-Castleiney at an empty Semple Stadium last weekend. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

SPORTSFILE

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly didn't quite wander down the 'mad as hell' route but he had the demeanour of a man who reckoned it would have been appropriate.

Who do those GAA people think they are? How dare they even query decisions made by vastly superior intellects, such as the Minister himself and his fellow Cabinet members, acting on the advice of NPHET (National Public Health Emergency Team)?

Here's what the Minister said to the Special Committee on Covid-19 Response about the GAA's querying of the decision to ban spectators from sports events.