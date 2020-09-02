No Minister, lecturing GAA is not a very clever idea

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly didn't quite wander down the 'mad as hell' route but he had the demeanour of a man who reckoned it would have been appropriate.

Who do those GAA people think they are? How dare they even query decisions made by vastly superior intellects, such as the Minister himself and his fellow Cabinet members, acting on the advice of NPHET (National Public Health Emergency Team)?

Here's what the Minister said to the Special Committee on Covid-19 Response about the GAA's querying of the decision to ban spectators from sports events.

"I heard a lot of criticism from the GAA, including singling out the acting Chief Medical Officer (Dr Ronan Glynn), which I have to say I took exception to. The easiest thing in the world for NPHET would have been to advise us to just close down all sports.

"It would have been quite reasonable for NPHET to say for the next three weeks, in order to protect the country and lives, we simple have to stop sports. To their great credit, it did not."

Now apart from ignoring the fact that such a drastic step would have nudged Ireland even further out of line with the rest of the world in a battle that's common to all countries, he somehow decided that NPHET deserved credit for not taking the nation's favourite toys away. No, they didn't.

The Minister was clearly upset over the GAA's request for a meeting with NPHET after the decision to ban all spectators from sports events (it had previously been capped at 200, including participants). He wasn't the only one to take a swing at the GAA.

Professor Philip Nolan, who chairs NPHET's modelling group, described the GAA's response as "a bit headmaster-ish", a comment with added resonance as the president, John Horan, is a school principal.

The GAA countered by pointing out that they merely wanted to meet NPHET to ascertain the data and evidence on which the decision was made so that they could assess their own practices and protocols.

With county championships involving several teams from each of their 2,200 clubs in full swing, the crowd ban impacted more on the GAA than any other sport. Were they not entitled to ask for some details about the basis of the decision since, inevitably, the perception was created that those attending games were not adhering to the rules.

It became all the more baffling when the Government, presumably acting on NPHET advice, announced that up to 50 people would be allowed into cinemas, theatres and museums. So we now have a situation where 50 people can attend an indoor venue with a capacity of a few hundred, whereas only the participants are permitted into massive sports venues.

A crowd of 200 would scarcely be noticed at most GAA grounds, or indeed at the Aviva Stadium for last weekend's two rugby games, but it wasn't allowed.

Up to 400 are permitted at sports events in Northern Ireland while 2,524 were allowed into the Brighton-Chelsea friendly soccer game last Saturday as part of a pilot scheme designed to lead to the return of limited numbers from next month. .

A total of 22,000, spread over four days, will be allowed at Doncaster's big race meeting next week. Trying to get back to some degree of normality is a priority in most countries, whereas tight restrictions, underpinned by the threat of total lockdown, appears to be the only plan here.

If that's to be the way, then medics and, even more so, Government, need to need to bring people with them, rather than responding indignantly when even the basis for decisions is questioned in any way. Stephen Donnelly, so nimble of hoof in his career-enhancing dance from Independent to Social Democrat to Fianna Fáil-er, hasn't been anything like as sure-footed as Minister for Health.

His peevish dig at the GAA was ill-advised as it pointed to a man with no real understanding of the role the country's largest community-based organisation has in Irish life.

A Minister chastising the public is a bad idea at any time and even more so now when the need for unity has never been greater.

If peace is so easy why a war at all?

Someone of cynical disposition, or perhaps a realist drawing from the lessons of history, once defined a peace treaty as an agreement which sets down the basis for the next war.

That, I suspect, could apply to the split season proposal (inter-county February-July, followed by exclusive club action), aimed at ending GAA fixture conflict.

Indeed, the outline for a whole new fixtures world appears to be gathering momentum, with Croke Park, GPA and CPA, and its chairman Michéal Briody (above), nudging closer on the idea. Here’s a question: if it’s such an obvious solution now, why wasn’t it thought of sooner? It was but the downsides were seen to be too great.

Suddenly, they don’t seem to an issue anymore as peace in our time wafts its way across GAA-land.

Not so fast! Is it wise to decide on a new fixtures schedule in such a strange year? And, more importantly, have all other avenues been explored?

I suggest the answer to both questions is no.

Penalties trump 'golden score'

Penalties or 'golden score'? How best to settle a game which still finishes level after extra-time?

Penalty shoot-outs are currently the GAA's chosen method, but there appears to be growing support for changing it to 'first score wins' in a third period of extra-time.

I'm with the penalty method all the way. It involves 12 players (five takers from either side, plus two goalkeepers) and offers huge excitement.

The argument that it's unfair for an amateur player to face the pressure of perhaps losing his side an All-Ireland final with a poorly struck penalty is nonsense.

Lots of games are won and lost through last-minute misses - sometimes even from penalties - so where's the difference?

'First score wins' would result in the team that won the throw-in going to extraordinary lengths to hold possession as they attempt to work their way into a scoring position.

Not the most exciting way to end a game, now it is?