'No GAA championships if Ireland moves to Level 5' - Tánaiste Leo Varadkar

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has confirmed that there will be no GAA championship if the country is moved to Level 5 restrictions under the government's 'Living with Covid' plan.

Reports late last week stated that NPHET recommended to the government that senior county matches, along with other elite sport, should be exempt from the ban on sport at Level 5 provided the action takes place behind closed doors.

Most of the county is currently at Level 3 , with the borders counties of Monaghan, Cavan and Donegal heading for level four.

Speaking to Matt Cooper on Today FM, Varadkar gave his backing for league action to resume this weekend but admitted the GAA’s amateur status posed more problems than is the case with professional sport.

"I think ultimately that is going to be a decision for the GAA, they are the right ones to make it," Varadkar replied, when asked if it was feasible for the GAA season to get underway as cases rocketed across the country.

"I do think it is feasible for inter county elite sport to continue. We see international competitions for example continue and I wouldn’t like to see Irish teams or Irish athletes having to pull out of international competitions.

Read More

"But it is difficult for the GAA in particular because they are amateur athletes, they can't be bubbled and cocooned in the way that Premiership players can be or even provincial rugby players can be. But it can be done. And it obviously has to be done with no spectators."

However, when asked if a move to Level 5 would mean the end of any championship, the Tanaiste replied: "It would."

The GAA are aiming to run an extensive series of games starting this weekend and which is set to run until a week before Christmas.

Online Editors