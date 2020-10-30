No GAA 'blackout' for armchair fans who pay for Sky Sports through Eir contract

Eir customers will be able to watch this weekend's GAA action on Sky despite last week's blackout. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Steps have been taken to ensure that armchair fans who pay for Sky Sports via their contracts with eir won't endure another GAA 'blackout' for the rest of the inter-county championship.

This comes after an unspecified number of eir customers who pay an additional premium for Sky Sports channels were left fuming last Saturday, denied access to Sky's live coverage of the Leinster SHC quarter-final between Dublin and Laois.

The issue arose after Sky moved its 2020 championship coverage onto the Sky Sports Mix channel, thereby making it available to all of its customers free-to-air.

But this sparked an immediate problem for eir customers who pay extra for Sky Sports, as Sky Mix was not available to them.

This reporter was one of those literally left in the dark last weekend. A protracted call to eir’s customer support team on Tuesday offered zero satisfaction.

In response to a media query, Sky said they have made ‘NOW TV’ passes available to eir for distribution to affected customers.

They also communicated the following message to customers who had queried the matter with Sky via social media: "Eir customers can watch GAA matches on Sky Sports via NOW TV. If you contact @Eir they will be able to provide you with the relevant details in order to enjoy all of the games that are exclusive to Sky Sports."

When contacted, a spokesperson for eir indicated that affected customers were being provided a code which would allow them to access three months of free Sky Sports via NOW TV, with Sky Mix included as a bonus channel.

He added: "Sky Sports Mix is not provided as part of Sky Sports channels on a wholesale level to eir, so Sky's decision to move GAA games off of their Premium Sports channels had left their premium customers on eir's network unable to view upcoming GAA games."

The question of who flagged the matter first with each other is disputed by both broadcasters and, in any event, disgruntled GAA fans will have only one overriding concern – can they tune into Sky Mix this weekend?

Saturday’s live coverage comprises a tasty double-header: the Ulster SFC opener between Monaghan and Cavan (throw-in 1.15) and the Munster SHC semi-final between Cork and Waterford (3.30).

The eir spokesperson explained: “Unfortunately, given the notice, we were not able to contact customers ahead of last weekend's game and we are beginning the process of contacting as many customers as we can while remaining compliant with Data Protection rules. Unfortunately, marketing permissions exclude us from contacting all Sky Sports customers on the eir network.”

Online Editors