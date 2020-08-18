No fans to be allowed attend sporting events under new Covid-19 guidelines

A general view during the Dublin County Senior 1 Football Championship Group 2 Round 3 match between Na Fianna and Ballinteer St Johns at Balgriffin in Dublin. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

All sporting events are set to continue behind closed doors with no fans present under new recommendations from Nphet.

The Government will officially announce the guidelines at a press conference this evening as part of a range of measures to be undertaken by Irish society.

The new restrictions will be reviewed on September 15.

It is thought the recent surge in Covid-19 cases has led Nphet to recommend only the allowance of necessary attendees at games, such as playing, coaching and medical staff.

Up to now, a limit of 200 was placed on outdoor sporting events, meaning a small number of fans could attend games.

But it is thought now that no fans will be allowed enter grounds for matches.

A hoped-for limit of 500 people at outdoor events was delayed recently following a spike in cases, with the latest news a blow to fans of GAA, soccer and rugby clubs around the country.

Online Editors