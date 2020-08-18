No fans to be allowed attend sporting events under new Covid-19 guidelines

| 20°C Dublin
All sporting events are set to continue behind closed doors with no fans present under new recommendations from Nphet.
The Government will officially announce the guidelines at a press conference this evening as part of a range of measures to be undertaken by Irish society.
The new restrictions will be reviewed on September 15.
It is thought the recent surge in Covid-19 cases has led Nphet to recommend only the allowance of necessary attendees at games, such as playing, coaching and medical staff.
Up to now, a limit of 200 was placed on outdoor sporting events, meaning a small number of fans could attend games.
But it is thought now that no fans will be allowed enter grounds for matches.
A hoped-for limit of 500 people at outdoor events was delayed recently following a spike in cases, with the latest news a blow to fans of GAA, soccer and rugby clubs around the country.
GAA
There was mixed news for GAA clubs around the country with Meath outfit Simonstown Gaels permitted to return to action after a case of Covid-19 was confirmed within their club while Sligo's Eastern Harps and Donegal's Four Masters have halted all activities as a precautionary measure.
International Soccer
As the FAI await an update from UEFA on the venue for the Nations League game against Bulgaria next month, it's been confirmed that a member of Bulgaria's squad has tested positive for Covid-19.