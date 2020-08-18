No fans to be allowed attend outdoor sporting events under new Nphet guidelines

A general view during the Dublin County Senior 1 Football Championship Group 2 Round 3 match between Na Fianna and Ballinteer St Johns at Balgriffin in Dublin. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

All sporting events are set to continue behind closed doors with no fans present under new recommendations from Nphet.

The Government is currently discussing the guidelines with an official announcement due later today.

It is thought the recent surge in Covid-19 cases has led Nphet to recommend only the allowance of necessary attendees at games, such as playing, coaching and medical staff.

Up to now, a limit of 200 was placed on outdoor sporting events, meaning a small number of fans could attend games.

But it is thought now that no fans will be allowed enter grounds for matches.

A hoped-for limit of 500 people at outdoor events was delayed recently following a spike in cases, with the latest news a blow to fans of GAA, soccer and rugby clubs around the country.

Online Editors