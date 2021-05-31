Niall O’Connor accepts Clare GAA treasurer’s apology over questioning motives of fundraiser for U20 hurlers’ post-training meals

The Clare county board treasurer who questioned the motives of a former member of Clare's senior hurling management team in raising money to provide post training meals to the county’s Under-20 hurlers has issued an apology.

At an explosive online county board meeting last Monday night, Michael Gallagher questioned Éire Óg clubman Niall O’Connor’s reasons for raising €4,000, speculating whether he had tried to “embarrass” the county board in doing so.

“I would have to ask ye, delegates, what was his motive for that?,” Gallagher asked at the meeting.

“Was it for the good of the under 20 hurlers or was it to embarrass the county board? That’s the question I am going to pose tonight.”

Gallagher had previously informed club delegates that he had told the Under-20 manager, Seán Doyle, that hot meals would be provided from three weeks before their first championship game.

O’Connor raised the funds himself, although this then led to a situation two weekend ago where Clare’s Under-20 hurlers were provided with nutrition following their training session but the Under 20 footballers, who trained at the same time at the same venue, weren’t.

In a letter to Éire Óg secretary Paddy Smyth – one of the delegates who called on Gallagher to withdraw his comments during the fiery meeting – the Treasurer said that on reflection, he could “how my comments were hurtful and embarrassing to Niall and, I wish to offer my apologies directly to Niall for those comments.

He added: “I don’t intend to try to explain or offer excuses for making those comments, because I don’t think that would be helpful either.”

A subsequent statement, issued through the club, on behalf of O’Connor, sought to put an end to the controversy.

Smyth mounted a stout defence of O'Connor during the meeting and also urged the county board's executive to examine themselves as Clare GAA had gone “stale”.

“If we had 10 Niall O'Connors in this county, we'd be in a way, way better position," he insisted. "Those remarks are totally and utterly unacceptable."

Michael Gallagher’s email to Éire Óg Ennis secretary Paddy Smyth in full:

‘Paddy, A Chara

In response to your letter re. my comments directed at Niall O’Connor at last Monday nights (24/05) Co Board Meeting, I would like to say, on reflection, I can see how my comments were hurtful and embarrassing to Niall and, I wish to offer my apologies directly to Niall for those comments.

I don’t intend to try to explain or offer excuses for making those comments, because I don’t think that would be helpful either.

As you know, I have enjoyed a long and friendly relationship with your Club, for nearly 20 years, through our joint promotion of an underage football tournament (which is dear to my heart). I don’t wish to see anything divert us from maintaining and furthering those friendships.

Regards, Michael’

Éire Óg Statement on behalf of Niall O’Connor:

“Niall O’ Connor welcomes the apology from Michael Gallagher and accepts it in a spirit of reconciliation and for the greater good of Clare GAA. Niall also wishes to acknowledge that, in hindsight, it would have been appropriate that the Co. Treasurer was involved in any fundraising initiatives.

“In view of the above, we now consider this matter closed and we wish to move on in a spirit of harmony, for the betterment of Clare GAA.”