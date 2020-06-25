Niall Corcoran ends 12-year Kilmacud Crokes stay to rejoin hometown Galway club

Former Dublin hurler Niall Corcoran is rejoining his home club in Galway, bringing 12 years of decorated playing service with Kilmacud Crokes to an end.

However, Corcoran will remain a familiar face around Kilmacud, staying on in his full-time role as a Dublin games promotion officer.

The corner-back who won Allianz League and Leinster SHC medals during Anthony Daly’s Dublin tenure originally joined Crokes in 2008, having switched from his native Meelick-Eyrecourt.

Now he’s about to make the return journey ahead of this year’s club championship.

“I’m going to give it a go,” he confirmed today.

“I’ve a brother still playing at home on the team, and I’ve a couple of close friends who are playing, so it was just to go back with them and give it a go and reconnect a small bit.

“By the time I’d left he (his brother Martin) was just coming through, so I hadn’t played with him yet. That was one of the reasons I wanted to give it a go … while the legs still work!”

Corcoran, who turns 38 next month, is facing a busy few months as GAA emerges from lockdown given that he’s also coach to Eddie Brennan’s Laois hurlers.

He played for Meelick when they reached the Galway SHC quarter-finals in 2005 - but they were relegated the next season and have been stuck in intermediate ever since, so promotion back to senior will be one of his new priorities.

With Crokes, the tight-marking defender won Dublin SHC titles in 2012 and ’14. “I’ve had 12 good years with them, it’s been great,” he enthused.

A message on Kilmacud’s Facebook page paid tribute to Corcoran’s “huge contribution to the senior team” and stressed that his move “will have no bearing whatsoever” on his brief as club coach and hurling director.

“Niall will continue to work with and develop all of the future and current stars in the purple-and-gold, and we look forward to many more years of his contribution in this role.”

