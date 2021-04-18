New web-based tool helping rural GAA clubs plan for the future

It is just over four years since Kildare’s Syl Merrins chaired a Rural Communities Workgroup set up under former GAA president John Horan to examine issues affecting rural clubs in Leinster.

It found, after consulting with each county, that at least 20 clubs outside of Dublin had “either disbanded or amalgamated” in the previous 40 years.

The risk of losing over 30 clubs in the province in the following 10 to 15 years was deemed “very high” based on feedback from the counties surveyed.

This was despite an increase of over 100pc in population in Leinster in the last 40 years — with much of that population growth toward urban centres.

Typically, smaller rural clubs had good facilities and a strong sense of identity, but they struggled with poor numbers, poor governance and people leaving the area to live and work elsewhere.

The report highlighted the case of St Columba’s GAA club in Mullinalaghta as a ray of hope for struggling rural clubs.

The local feeder school had just 39 students and the club drew from 11 townlands, with 400 people living in a half-parish catchment area. Despite those shortcomings, the club won its first Longford SFC in 66 years in 2016 and later a Leinster title.

While the club’s resourcefulness was applauded, the report acknowledged that a small set-back, such as the loss of an influential family or club officer or coach, could have a devastating effect.

The report also found urban areas with large numbers and increased populations were faced with major difficulties too, and presented the GAA with an even greater headache and challenge.

Offaly County Board secretary Colm Cummins is familiar with the plight of rural clubs, including Walsh Island, and chaired a GAA committee that developed a web-based tool to source valuable information on local demographics to assist counties and clubs. It has been piloted in four counties — Westmeath, Tyrone, Roscommon and Kerry — and the plan is to roll it out to the other counties shortly.

Cummins helped develop and refine the geographic information system while chairing the Community Development, Urban and Rural Committee during Horan’s presidential term.

The online facility can collate all relevant statistical information for comparison with existing GAA data. This will “reliably inform” future planning and objectives.

Soon all clubs can access detailed information on demographics and plan for the future, spotting potential bumps on the road ahead.

“There was a sense that demographics was going to be an issue and needed to be addressed,” says Cummins. “We got a lot of chances to promote it at Congress workshops and county officer training days. People recognised there was a demand there for a system. People saw the huge benefits that would accrue from it.

“Every county and club has its own unique situation. Take Walsh Island, which I am very familiar with. Walsh Island is in transition. You once had local employment opportunities, but it is a different way of life now.

“Across the GAA now people understand the importance of understanding their local environment, their local demographics. In some instances the world isn’t caving in altogether. When we studied certain clubs in Kerry for example, there might be a shortage in population right now but if you stand back a little bit and project the figures forward they are going to recover to where they will be able to field again on their own.

“In instances like that you are looking for a temporary measure where they could revert back to their own after a few years. What happened before was people thought they didn’t have the numbers and amalgamated forever, not realising what was coming behind or putting enough thought into it.”

The participation rates of all age groups in your catchment area can be quickly identified using the tool, Cummins explains. Information on schools, commuting patterns, socio-economic influences and ethnic breakdown will help create a detailed analysis.

“A lot of the growth is in the urban areas,” says Cummins. “In the rural areas we have to change our thinking. Mixing genders up to competitive age is one way. We would encourage clubs to have the most vibrant nursery they can. That is going to help sustain clubs and keep them going.”

In rural areas where numbers in different age groups can often fluctuate clubs will be able to anticipate potential challenges. A sharp fall in the younger population will be quickly flagged, allowing clubs time to prepare counter measures.