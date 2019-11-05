New questions raised over how millionaire Mayo GAA backer's €150,000 donation was spent

The donation was made by UK-based options market trader Tim O'Leary, who says there was an agreement the cash was to go towards the preparation of the Mayo senior footballers in 2018.

But a letter to clubs from the Mayo GAA International Supporters Foundation, which Mr O'Leary chairs, claims receipts provided did not reflect the terms of the agreement.

It claims an analysis of receipts produced by the county board showed €37,000 of the expenditure was incurred in advance of the donation being made and that a receipt for only €34,000 was produced in respect of one item said to have cost €54,000.

The letter also said "a significant portion" of the receipts reflect a period after Mayo exited the championship.

The foundation questioned whether the senior team benefited from the full value of the donation. There was no immediate comment from the Mayo county board on the matter.

The issuing of the letter is the latest twist in a row which has been rumbling for several months.

The foundation has withheld €250,000 raised at a New York fundraiser earlier this year, earmarked for an academy and a centre of excellence, until business plans are produced for both projects.

It has also said the cash will not be handed over "until appropriate governance structures are put in place".

In the letter, the foundation asked clubs to mandate the county board to seek support from Croke Park for the appointment of an independent mediator.

A behind-closed-doors meeting of the board and its delegates took place last night where issues raised by the foundation were discussed.

To further complicate the dispute, Mr O'Leary was called a "donkey" in an email sent from a Mayo GAA official's email address last August.

Last week Mayo county board chairman Mike Connolly insisted there were no governance issues within the county. He also rejected the suggestion Croke Park may be required to intervene.

In its letter, the foundation said it was clear the relationship between it and the board had completely broken down.

"We see no point in engaging further with them," it said.

The letter said that if the county board did not comply with conditions the foundation attached to the funding by the end of the year it would instead engage with clubs in Mayo to establish how the money could be used to further the development of the GAA in the county.

