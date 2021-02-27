New GAA president McCarthy urges Government to lift sporting ban on children when schools reopen

Larry McCarthy speaking after he was elected to be the 40th president of the GAA during the Annual Congress 2020 at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

The GAA will urge the Government to lift the ban on children playing football and hurling once schools have safely reopened according to the new president Larry McCarthy.

In his first address to Congress he said the lifting of the restriction would have a threefold effect.

“It will get our children engaged in organised physical activity with their friends, it will allow the parents a slight relief from the stress of the pandemic, and it will bring fun back into many people’s lives," said McCarthy.

Earlier the outgoing President John Horan said the issue had been raised with the Minister for Sport on several occasions. “But we’re being pushed back by recommendations coming from NPHET, unfortunately,” he said.

Born in 1955, Larry McCarthy, who is a native of Bishopstown in Cork, has lived in the US since 1985. He is the 40th President of the Association and the first-ever overseas official elected.

For his three-year Presidential term, he will take leave of absence from his job as Associate Professor in the School of Business at Seton Hall University in New Jersey where he lectured on the subject of sports management, as well as sports marketing and sponsorship.

McCarthy announced a significant policy initiative in his first hour in office with the nomination of a female member for each of the GAA’s statutory committees.

He welcomed the decision to adopt the split season model. “Our club players will now have a defined season and a certainty of fixture. As a result, everybody can plan their lives because people will know when club games are taking place.”

Significantly he backed plans to introduce a new look All-Ireland senior football championship which will be voted on later this year.

“We will hopefully be bold and trial one of the new formats,” said McCarthy who favours the option of linking the league to the championship.

McCarthy delivered a stinging rebuke to keyboard warriors who abuse members of the Association on social media describing is as ‘a corrosive assault on civility’

“By all means let us express an opinion, but please let’s do it in a manner that is respectful. There is no place for the type of abuse that many of our players, volunteers and officials have been subjected to in recent years.

“By all means argue the point in a public discussion but do so in a manner which does justice not only to yourself but to the GAA. If you are one of those keyboard warriors who, in cowardly fashion hides behind nom de plumes and aliases, and castigates our officials, players or referees, stop.

“Your behaviour not only has a corrosive effect on civility, it has a long-term corrosive effect on the GAA as it discourages people from volunteering as members of our Association.”

He also directed criticism at what he termed as the ‘Critics Collective’ a phase he has coin to describe GAA members who comment on the association’s affairs on radio and television. “Their comments, sometimes well meaning, can have a huge negative impact on our players, referees, and officials,” he said.

At a post Congress media briefing McCarthy said he was absolutely delighted that the motion to introduce the sin-bin in hurling was accepted.

“There's cynicism in all sports. The sooner we can clamp down on it, the better. And I think this rule will address that,” he said.

