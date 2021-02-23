New children’s book series set to promote reading and the GAA

It isn't always the most attractive hobby for children, but Laois man Michael Egan has combined reading and the GAA to entice young hurling and football followers to pick up a book and follow the pursuits of fictional star Declan Kirby.

Egan, the creator of Laois GAA TV, has penned a deal with Gill Books for an exciting new children’s series with the first pair of books set to be published over the next two months.

The primary school teacher first took up writing when on a career break in Brazil, but the manuscripts charting the journey of lead character Kirby and his clubmates lay idle on his laptop for the past two years before Covid-19 hit.

During lockdown, Egan submitted his work to Gill Books, who loved his writing and the characters which instantly appeal to young readers and GAA fans, with a four-book deal secured and the first two launching this spring.

Egan feels that following the trials and tribulations of Kirby and his team-mates at Smithgreen GAA club can be a hit with many GAA-loving children and he hopes that they can become another learning tool in the classroom and at home.

“If these books result in a few more children reading or joining GAA clubs, that would be great. Of course, if this series provides another vehicle for teachers and parents to get children reading more, I’d be delighted with that,” the Killenard man said.

“For any child that is interested in GAA and likes reading regularly, hopefully this would be a series that they will enjoy but also for children who are reluctant readers and like GAA, it may be a series that gives them an incentive to read more.

"It's about a subject that they have an interest in and it’s a good opportunity to promote reading and also GAA.”

Book one, entitled 'Declan Kirby GAA Star: Championship Journey’, will be published on Friday, March 26 while it will be followed by the release of book two, 'Declan Kirby GAA Star: Away Days’, on April 30.

Both books are available to buy online from Easons for a cost of €9.99 each.

