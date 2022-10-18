New charter needed by GAA to reset on discipline

At the beginning of September the English FA launched an awareness campaign, targeting bad behaviour on its sidelines.

‘Football Deserves Better, Enough Is Enough’ comes after what the Association accepts were “sadly, too many examples of unacceptable behaviours at the grassroots level, these included swearing, aggressive shouting and persistent arguing among spectators, players and officials.”

The campaign features a couple of videos where ‘Andy’, a parent, is sitting at home on a Saturday morning because he has been banned from his son’s club for swearing and shouting repeatedly at a game the previous week. The son is so embarrassed he has not gone either.

In another video ‘Chris’, a captain of an adult soccer team, is also left with regret after a two-week ban for aggressively challenging a referee for which he was sent off the previous week.

Whatever about the content, that the FA felt obliged to launch such a campaign in the first place underlined how grave the problems have become on the sidelines, particularly around referees.

The GAA then is not alone in seeking to combat bad behaviour around its games. Last week’s launch of a ‘Respect The Referee Day’ was a good start, focusing minds after recent physical abuse that two referees in Wexford encountered, not to mention a six-month ban for a team mentor in the county who delivered online abuse to another referee on a social media platform.

Since then Wexford have noticed an up-tick in respect for officials and it was noticeable over the weekend that, unprompted, six winning captains referenced referees and their teams at the start or early on in their acceptance speeches.

In Kerry, underage matches have been abandoned for an alleged assault on a team mentor by a rival mentor and a constant tirade of verbal abuse aimed at a referee by a particular individual from ‘behind the wire’ that the referees could no longer tolerate.

Mayo too has had an incident where a referee felt the need to abandon an U-17 semi-final between Westport and Castlebar after a pitch incursion by an individual connected to the Westport club and altercation with an opposing player.

Mayo’s Competition Controls Committee issued the maximum 96-week ban for the individual, and awarded the game to Castlebar but a hearings committee took a completely different view, reinstating the team and reducing the suspension considerably.

But the alleged assault on a nine-year-old by an adult who, it is understood, was reacting to an incident involving his son on the field of play in Thurles during a blitz for up to 200 clubs across the province during the day, surely represents a nadir in the cycle of recent events.

The defence that it is one isolated incident in and around thousands of games doesn’t stand up. One of this nature is too many and does significant damage to the veneer of an association that has had a difficult few weeks as the club season at all levels reaches a peak.

The GAA has been making continuous efforts to take the competitive sting out of its underage games over a long period of time. Some counties have introduced a ‘silent sideline’, a worldwide sporting aspiration where the only raised voice should be one of encouragement.

The Go Games model from U-11 down works off the principle that every player plays every game for the full game, scores aren’t published, no medals are handed out and there are no knockout games. It is only at U-12 and 13 that mini league formats kick in, bringing a more competitive framework. But many young players still crave competitiveness at that age and which they find in other sports.

Consequently the competitive juices in parents and coaches flow quicker too despite the dilution.

Munster GAA organised the blitz in good faith obviously with Go Games principles at heart but more and more there are tournaments for these age grades and even lower being organised that fly in the face of national policy and it’s another area the GAA currently grapples with.

To their credit, after the last assault on one of their referees, Wexford GAA moved quickly to bring in a suite of measures around instilling greater respect for officials.

They also flagged an intention to propose holding a Special Congress to where they would send a motion to lift the current 96-week cap on suspensions in the Association.

Lifetime bans for such behaviour is gathering plenty of momentum, not just for assaults on referees but assaults on players by any unauthorised individuals in or around the field of play.

Clubs whose mentors or players continue to abuse officials, either verbally or physically, may also pay a price in any future charter.

What was once viewed as an extreme measure that punished innocents now seems much less so, given the need for more urgent and effective action. Exclusion from competition for a period would soon focus minds.

The Wexford chairman Micheál Martin called on the GAA last month to “completely reset” its approach to discipline and that should be expedited now.

‘Respect the Referee Day’ was a step but there are others to be taken too. Much clearer communication on sanctions that have been delivered by a county or at national level and the reasons why such sanctions have been arrived at should be a given to build up case history and create better awareness. It doesn’t matter that those sanctioned are volunteers/amateurs.

As members, they should understand before they pay their fees that this is part of signing up, that if they cross a line there is a public price to pay too for their behaviour.

Online tests on rules for all participants is another option while Wexford’s workshop that every club had to commit to with its coaches and mentors has, according to Martin, been a great success.

All the strands and viable proposals need to be pulled together in the coming weeks to shore up problems caused by a minimum which has had a maximum effect.