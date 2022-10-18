| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

New charter needed by GAA to reset on discipline

Colm Keys

In attendance during the recent GAA Referees Respect Day at Croke Park are referees, from left, Colm Lyons, David Coldrick, Thomas Gleeson and Seán Hurson. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand

Close

In attendance during the recent GAA Referees Respect Day at Croke Park are referees, from left, Colm Lyons, David Coldrick, Thomas Gleeson and Seán Hurson. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

In attendance during the recent GAA Referees Respect Day at Croke Park are referees, from left, Colm Lyons, David Coldrick, Thomas Gleeson and Seán Hurson. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

In attendance during the recent GAA Referees Respect Day at Croke Park are referees, from left, Colm Lyons, David Coldrick, Thomas Gleeson and Seán Hurson. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

At the beginning of September the English FA launched an awareness campaign, targeting bad behaviour on its sidelines.

Football Deserves Better, Enough Is Enough’ comes after what the Association accepts were “sadly, too many examples of unacceptable behaviours at the grassroots level, these included swearing, aggressive shouting and persistent arguing among spectators, players and officials.”

Most Watched

Privacy