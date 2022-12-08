New €1 mileage rate for inter-county players car-pooling as agreement is reached on training session numbers for 2023 season

The GAA and Gaelic Players Association has come to agreement over a new players charter for the 2023 season.

Under the terms of the agreement, players can claim expenses for up to four weekly training 'in season' sessions with five sessions being expensed for two weeks in December and again in January during a nine-week pre-season training block.

Inter-county squad members have been informed of the development this afternoon.

The issue of weekly training session numbers caused some conflict earlier in the year when negotiations between the parties broke down and some elements of media co-operation were withdrawn until a resolution was found in May.

The new charter will see mileage rates for players increase from 65 cent per mile to 70 cent per mile while a new 'green' mileage rate of €1 per hour has been approved where two players travel together.

The 70 cent base rate will apply for the first 7,000 miles, reducing to 40 cent after that. The €1 'green rate' will cover 6,000 miles before reducing to 60 cent.

The mileage rate in the Six Counties will remain at 45 cent but to compensate the nutrition rate will rise from £28 to £37. Gear and footwear allowances will remain the same as the 2019 agreement.

The charter spells out that teams must schedule a minimum of two rest days per week.

Already implemented in the national fixtures plan is a four-day break over Christmas, from December 24 to December 27, while a six-week training block, starting from November 24, has also been implemented before there is a competitive game. Some counties have had requests for challenge matches in December rejected.

The two extra days in December and again in January are designed for ad hoc workshops, if a team feels a requirement to use them.

'In season' is defined as from the start of the Allianz Leagues at the end of January to a team's championship exit and that will allow for a maximum of four sessions, one of which, the charter suggests, is strength and conditioning and should be within a 50-mile radius of a players home.

The penalties for non compliance with the contact hours policy will be loss of home advantage or, in more serious cases, loss of league points.

Players will have access to a GAA/GPA confidential reporting tool, similar to Covid breaches, if they want to raise excessive numbers of training sessions that they are being asked to attend while there will also be monitoring of web expenses for activity.

During the 2020 and 2021 Covid-impacted seasons mileage rates dropped to 50 cent per mile while the number of training sessions/games was capped at three as a cost saving measure that the players body agreed to. But post Covid negotiations ran into difficulties.

Earlier this year, a communication by GPA chief executive Tom Parsons to its membership outlined that the GAA wanted the cap to remain at three but it was subsequently moved up to four. Agreement still couldn't be reached however for a further two months.

The contacts policy has been designed with welfare and good sports science guidance in mind.