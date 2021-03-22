‘Never take racist, sexist or homophobic abuse online’ is the message for GAA stars

How our sports stars must pine for the time when they could play a stinker and be slated in the press. If only that were the extent of their negative media interaction.

In a world consumed by social media, athletes can be feted one minute and lampooned, cancelled or even threatened the next.

Often it will have nothing to do with how they play, but predicated on their appearance, religious beliefs, gender, sexual orientation – or even a photo snapped without their knowledge. It could be a self-inflicted wound, because of a heedless message posted on Twitter. Or they might be totally blameless and still get destroyed.

Starting today and running through until Thursday, the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) will be hosting a series of videos for all of its members, male and female, trying to steer them through this social media minefield.

The man behind this series is Kieran File, a professor in linguistics and the MD of Reactive Sports Media. The New Zealander, based in England since 2014, has previously worked with the GPA through its rookie camps.

Read More

GAA players’ amateur status doesn’t make them less susceptible to trolling, abuse or bullying. But how do you deal with it?

File outlines several available options, but not everyone will follow the recent example of Ellis Genge, who received death threats after a video emerged online of the England rugby international not clapping Wales into the tunnel after their Six Nations win.

“Don’t know why I’m not clapping in that tunnel must be deep in thought, utmost respect for the Welsh. As for keyboard warriors sending death threats etc,” he tweeted, accompanied by a clip of UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov saying “send me location”.

This may have suited Genge’s “combative” persona, File suggests, adding: “There are other strategies where, and I certainly wouldn’t recommend this, you write to people privately and ask them to stop because that private message can then be screenshot and posted and used to further the issue.

“Some athletes I’ve worked with in the past used to have a tendency to ‘like’ or retweet these posts.

“Then the most common strategy from athletes is to ignore it, just let it go.

“The danger is that you’re seen to be letting it happen … if this was in a face-to-face environment I might have words back, but by getting involved in social media you might add flames to the fire.

“My advice for any athlete would be never, ever take vile abuse; never, ever take racist, sexist, homophobic abuse. Report it at the very least – particularly if it’s threatening, if you worry for your safety or if you’re deeply offended – because the officials in social media companies, and even the police, are starting to take these issues more seriously, and we are actually seeing people being arrested and charged with crimes.”

Sometimes, though, spectacular own goals are to blame. Take Australia’s Israel Folau, whose staunch religious beliefs, combined with a fondness for preaching online, effectively derailed his rugby union career after an Instagram post proclaiming that hell awaits “drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters.”

Closer to home, Irish soccer international James McClean – and his family – have been on the receiving end of sickening sectarian abuse dating back years, its origins rooted in his refusal to wear a commemorative poppy.

McClean hasn’t always helped himself, notably 12 months ago when posting an image of himself in a balaclava while speaking to his children under the caption, ‘Today’s school lesson – history’.

The Stoke winger was fined for his Instagram gaffe: he later said it was meant as a joke and he tried to remove it, “but on social media these days people screenshoot everything that’s out there.”

Never mind pretend history classes; here is a salutary lesson for all sports personalities. Damaging photographs – real or staged or merely suggestive – can have serious consequences once they seep online and go viral. Suspended horse trainer Gordon Elliott and some Limerick hurlers, who ended up in hot water back in 2019, will no doubt agree.

“There’s no way that you can guarantee you’re never going to get a photo taken that could be reworked or recontextualised into something that could make you look silly,” says File.

“The horse trainer one is fascinating for me. The explanation that was given – you don’t want to ever be in that situation where you’re having to try and explain.

“Even if it was genuine, by the time the image is seen and interpreted, usually by a headline, the damage is done. So, you really need to be thinking proactively as an athlete, making sure that you’re keeping your wits about you when you’re on a night out and you’re aware of who you are with.”

According to File, the GPA is “incredibly proactive” in the online sphere and has played an important role in how he has designed this week’s series, which includes an introductory video and then four more covering the following themes:

1: How a player manages his or her impression on social media, through behaviour and messages.

2: Developing a personal brand – “what makes you unique, what story do you have to tell.”

3: The link between social media and mental and physical wellbeing. This includes the correlation drawn between overuse of social media and poor-quality sleep.

4: Other people and the public. “I call this section life in the fish bowl,” says File. “The simple act of putting a camera on a phone has turned nearly everyone in the world into a potential journalist that has a potential scoop.”

It doesn’t matter that GAA players are amateurs; people still “assign this tag of role model” and apply it to “all aspects of their lives.”

However, both File and the GPA are keen to stress the benefits of a positive social media presence, and also that the goal of the series is “not to tell people what to do” but to “make them aware” of the issues they might encounter and what strategies they can use.

As for building your ‘brand’ to attract sponsors, File says companies “take more notice” when you hit 10,000 followers. But he stresses: “That audience comes from their accomplishments on the field, so my advice would be don’t go searching for ‘likes’ … commit to your on-field activities, raise your game there, because that’s where the greatest amount of following is going to come from.”