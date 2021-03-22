| 8.3°C Dublin

‘Never take racist, sexist or homophobic abuse online’ is the message for GAA stars

Kieran File, a professor in linguistics and the MD of Reactive Sports Media, has previously worked with the GPA through its rookie camps. Expand

Frank Roche Email

How our sports stars must pine for the time when they could play a stinker and be slated in the press. If only that were the extent of their negative media interaction.

In a world consumed by social media, athletes can be feted one minute and lampooned, cancelled or even threatened the next.

Often it will have nothing to do with how they play, but predicated on their appearance, religious beliefs, gender, sexual orientation – or even a photo snapped without their knowledge. It could be a self-inflicted wound, because of a heedless message posted on Twitter. Or they might be totally blameless and still get destroyed.

