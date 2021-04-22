National League fixtures confirmed - Dublin and Kerry set for Thurles reunion 20 years later

DUBLIN footballers’ famous ‘trip to Tipp’ will be re-enacted next month when the All-Ireland champions face Kerry on neutral Thurles terrain – only this time in an empty stadium and minus the legendary traffic jams of 2001.

The Dubs have lost venue advantage for one ‘home’ league fixture as part of their punishment for breaching Covid-19 training restrictions by organising a gathering in Innisfails on the last day of March. As a consequence they won’t face arch-rivals Kerry in the capital but in Semple Stadium instead, with the Division 1 South showdown pencilled in for Sunday, May 23 (1.45).

Thurles has also been announced as the neutral venue for Cork’s Division 2 South clash against Kildare on Saturday, May 15 (3.30), the Rebels likewise having forfeited home advantage for a breach of Covid regulations back in January.

Two other counties are similarly affected after being found by the GAA authorities to have contravened the blanket ban on collective gatherings. Down’s Division 2 North meeting with Meath on May 23 has been fixed for the Armagh Athletic Grounds, while Monaghan have lost home advantage for their Division 1 North ‘Ulster derby’ with Armagh, the game switching to Brewster Park, Enniskillen on May 16.

Dessie Farrell played for Dublin when they previously faced Kerry in Thurles 20 years ago, in both the drawn and replayed All-Ireland quarter-final – but this time he won’t be able to fulfil his managerial duties as he is currently serving a 12-week suspension arising from the above Covid breach.

Earlier media reports had touted Portlaoise as the likely neutral venue for the Dublin/Kerry clash, but the official league fixtures list unveiled by Croke Park this afternoon has instead confirmed that the game is destined for Semple.

The six-in-a-row All-Ireland champions will open their truncated top-flight campaign away to Roscommon on Sunday, May 16 (1.45).

The Allianz Hurling League has a one-week head start, and the obvious highlight on day one of action will be the meeting of reigning All-Ireland champions Limerick and their 2019 predecessors, Tipperary, at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday, May 8 (5.30).

