Narrative of tug of war is a misleading modern story

Colm Keys

Statistical feedback states top-flight players serve inter-county game as their first master

Eyes wide open: For the most part, players train with a county team because they want to. They know what they are getting themselves into. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

You could be mistaken for thinking that some sort of siege was lifted around lunchtime last Friday with the decision to impose sanctions against teams who breach the prohibition on inter-county training ahead of September 14. That special forces, commissioned by the GAA, moved in to liberate hostages, in this case inter-county players, and return them to their families, in this case clubs, after weeks of being held against their will.

You may be under the impression that a commitment to inter-county football is like some form of Stockholm Syndrome, that the captured have grown accustomed to the captors and that those players just need to see the light again to appreciate what they have been missing. It's as if a great favour has been bestowed upon them with legislation preventing training for the next 10 weeks now tightened by penalties that could see their chairman or manager suspended for a couple of months, league points lost or even disqualification from competition for a potential breach.  

Expense