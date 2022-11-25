Dublin club Naomh Barróg have accepted their proposed penalties arising out of the recent Leinster GAA investigation into the disturbance that erupted during their recent intermediate club hurling quarter-final with Oulart the Ballagh.

The Wexford club have, however, sought hearings to contest the charges laid against them and some of their players.

In a communication issued this evening, Leinster gave a broad outline of the penalties issues after their Competition Controls Committee concluded their probe into a row that erupted near the sideline on stand side in Parnell Park almost two weeks ago and then spilled into the stand itself.

Naomh Barróg have been fined €2,000 and will be stripped of home advantage should they reach the final. They play their semi-final against Bray Emmets tomorrow.

Leinster have stated that nine players in all were hit with proposed penalties and just one has accepted a one match ban.

Two supporters have not requested hearings to contest 96 and 48-week bans and their penalties have now been imposed.

Eight players have requested hearings from Leinster to contest proposed suspensions against them, some of which are believed to be up to 12 months.

Oulart the Ballagh are also understood to be facing a proposed suspension from Leinster club activity for the next two years.

Leinster CCC had access to good footage from the other side of Parnell Park which allowed them to trace how the incident developed.

Footage recorded on a phone and circulated widely on social media was taken from the stand.

Leinster also had full cooperation from both clubs during the course of their investigation.