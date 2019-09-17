'My mam is huge Kingdom fan and I'm wearing a Dubs jersey' - Kerry man raising money for charity after lost bet

A Kerry man forced to wear a Dublin jersey around the Kingdom over a lost bet, hopes to turn his misfortune into a fundraiser for a sick child.

Kerry supporter James Flynn and Dublin man Larry Teeling made a wager online that if whoever lost the All-Ireland Final would have to wear the opposition county's jersey.

Larry claims he agreed to the bet because he had no doubts the Dubs were going to take the title home.

And as Larry expected, Dublin claimed the Sam Maguire cup and James has been forced to wear the winning jersey for the past five days.

However, the pair decided to turn their gamble into a charitable effort and have begun encouraging people to donate to a fundraiser for Chloe Jenkins, a 14-month-old who has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Neuroblastoma.

Whoever donates the highest will win James' Dublin jersey, which will soon be signed by the Dublin team.

So far, the pair have raised over a thousand euro.

Larry said:

James Flynn with Kerry football star Kieran Donaghy.

"It was only ever a bit of banter between us. It was a joke on Saturday. This wasn't ever meant to be taken seriously. Then he said, 'Well look, if Kerry win are you going to wear the Kerry jersey?' And I said, 'You're on.' But I kind of knew Dublin were going to win. Who didn't? So I said yeah, I'll have some of that.

"James' mother is obsessed with Kerry football. She had the Gooch painted on the side of the house. 30 or 40 flags thrown together to over the roof of the house.

"It's gone nuts now. There's a Kerry banter page set up, and all the money that we're getting, we're getting people to donate to this little girl, Chloe Jenkins down in Cork. She's been operated on during the weekend," Larry said.

James said wearing the jersey around Kerry is "grand bar getting thrown out of the shoe shops and stuff."

"My mother would have painted our house green and gold for years. She'd have been in the paper for years as being one of the biggest supporters and here's her son wearing a Dublin jersey

"A lot of people know now what's going on and they're kind of beeping and shouting and roaring at me.

"I drive a school bus like, so I was at a crossroad this morning trying to pull out and nobody would let me out, they actually wouldn't. I actually seen someone slowing down and they wouldn't leave me go, they drove off then. I said I'd hate to be a real Dub down here," he joked.

"So far, I think I've raised roughly around a thousand euro. It's going to the girl's fund. I have a 500 euro bid for the jersey so far, and that's not gone in yet but it's there, it's guaranteed.

"It's her GoFundMe page, but the biggest donation that goes in there will get the jersey. The jersey will be signed. Kieran Donaghy is also involved and he's going to get a Kerry jersey signed as well," James said.

You can donate to Chloe's GoFundMe page by searching 'Chloe's Journey'.

