Munster put male and female codes on same championship bill

Cork's camogie team will take on Waterford before Cork meet Limerick in the Munster SHC at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday, April 17. Photo: Sportsfile

Munster GAA will have four provincial camogie championship and two ladies football championship games as curtain raisers to major Munster hurling and football championship matches over the coming weeks, the provincial body has confirmed.

In a new departure, championship games from male and female codes will be on the same bill in the province, furthering the case for full integration in the years ahead.

The 2021 All-Ireland final repeat between Cork and Limerick, a Munster SHC first round fixture at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday, April 17 at 4pm, will be preceded by Cork's camogie semi-final with Waterford at 2pm.

Six days later, Limerick's second round Munster SHC match with Waterford will follow their camogie team's provincial quarter-final with Tipperary at 5pm.

On Sunday May 1, Clare's semi-final with the winners of Limerick and Tipperary will throw in at noon, prior to Clare's home match with Cork with the third round of the Munster SHC in Cusack Park, Ennis at 2pm.

The Munster camogie final will precede the Limerick/Tipperary third round hurling championship meeting in the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday May 8 at noon and 2pm respectively.

The Cork/Kerry Munster football semi-final, now fixed for Killarney at 6pm on Saturday, May 7, will have Kerry and Tipperary in the Munster ladies football semi-final beforehand (3.30) while the Munster finals in both football and ladies football on Saturday May 28 will have 12.30pm and 3pm throw ins at a venue to be decided.

Leinster GAA has already decided to pair up with Leinster LGFA for their respective finals in Croke Park later that evening.

Munster GAA chair Ger Ryan welcomed the arrangements, stating that "the relationship between the Munster GAA, Munster Camogie and Munster LGFA has grown stronger each year and given the groundswell of opinion that there should be more cooperation between our respective bodies, bringing our games together where possible is a logical progression to a more seamless future for all players.”

Those sentiments were echoed by Munster Camogie chair Ger Browne and Munster LGFA chair Robbie Smyth, who both expressed delight about the fresh exposure the decision will give to their games.

Last year Meath GAA broke new ground when it fixed its senior football and senior ladies football championship games on the same bill for the first time.