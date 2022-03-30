Munster GAA set to switch Cork v Kerry semi-final to Killarney

Munster GAA look set to switch the Cork v Kerry provincial football semi-final to Killarney on May 7 because of capacity concerns in Pairc Ui Rinn where the game had been originally fixed for because of Pairc Ui Chaoimh's unavailability.

The province's Competition Controls Committee are due to meet this evening to discuss the matter with Cork's football management vehemently opposing any potential move in a strongly worded letter sent to their county board yesterday.

Cork GAA had hoped to increase the capacity of Pairc Ui Rinn to around 16,000 for the game but because of remedial work that can't be completed within the timeframe the capacity is more likely to be between 9,000 and 10,000 now.

Pairc Ui Rinn had been confirmed as the venue when it became apparent that Pairc Ui Chaoimh was unavailable due to an Ed Sheeran concert. Cork were unwilling to move the game to Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney.

But Cork's management have made it clear that they will resist the switch on the basis that they were "assured" that the game would go ahead in Pairc Ui Rinn and were making plans to that effect.

In their letter to the Cork board they insist that they can't concede home advantage to the reigning champions.

"The Kerry game will be a challenging one and we do not want to concede any advantage to our opposition," they say in their letter. "It is a home game for Cork, fixed by Munster GAA and we want this decision to stand.

"We asked questions about the venue but were assured that the game would go ahead there, and that the venue would be acceptable. All our plans have been made with Pairc Ui Rinn in mind."

The Cork management state that if Munster GAA were to follow the same logic being applied to Pairc Ui Rinn then the Cork hurlers would not be playing a hurling round robin game against Waterford in Walsh Park.

"Pairc Ui Rinn is equally as suitable a venue as Walsh Park and attendance demands could possibly be bigger for the hurling game. Munster GAA need to be consistent in their decision making," they state.

"We have looked at several possible options: Affirm the fixture for Pairc Ui Rinn- Refuse to play in Killarney.

"Refix game in Pairc Ui Chaoimh for an alternative later date.

"Temporarily scrap the home and away arrangement for one year and fix the game for a neutral venue. Home and away to resume next year with a home game in Cork.

"It is important that we argue our case strongly. Munster GAA cannot just change a venue with six weeks to go.

"We fully expect Cork GAA to make proper and forceful arguments in this matter and we are confident that our game versus Kerry will go ahead in Cork. We do not want to be distracted by sideshows over the next few weeks, so we hope that you will resolve this matter to our satisfaction."