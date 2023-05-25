Munster GAA issue warning to Limerick and Cork fans not to bring flares or smoke bombs to Gaelic Grounds

Munster GAA has issued a warning to supporters attending Sunday's SHC round robin game between Limerick and Cork in the Gaelic Grounds not to bring flares or smoke bombs into the stadium.

The provincial body said that their reminder, in conjunction with An Garda Siochána, was to ensure the safest possible experience for the 40,000-plus expected to attend.

"These items are illegal and present a serious safety risk to supporters. Any person caught in possession will be refused admission to the ground by stewards and security staff," the Munster statement read.

"It is a criminal offence to ignite a flare in a crowded area and anyone who does so will be subject to ejection from the venue and will face criminal prosecution by An Garda Síochána."

Munster operations manager John Brennan doubled down, reminding supporters that such devices are "extremely dangerous, particularly when used in a confined space, such as a terrace with thousands of fellow supporters present.

"Flares can burn at a very high temperature and present a serious safety risk to those holding them and to those in the general vicinity, especially young children. Smoke bombs also burn at high temperatures and can be dangerous for those with asthma or breathing difficulties.

"Munster GAA ask that the small number of supporters who do bring these items to our games refrain from doing so," he said.