Munster GAA confirm times, dates and venues of senior hurling and football championships

Details of this year's Munster senior hurling and football championships have been announced Expand

Details of this year's Munster senior hurling and football championships have been announced

The Munster council have confirmed all dates, venues and throw-in times for this year's senior hurling and football championships.

Limerick’s SFC quarter-final clash with Waterford starts the programme on Saturday June 26 at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick with a throw-in time of 3.0pm.

Later that evening, Kerry will take on Clare in their SFC last-eight tie at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney (throw-in 7.0pm).

A day later, it’s the turn of the hurlers as Waterford meet Clare in an SHC quarter-final tussle at Semple Stadium in Thurles (throw-in 3.15pm).

2021 Munster GAA Hurling Championship

Sunday June 27: Quarter-final - Waterford v Clare, Semple Stadium, Thurles (throw-in 3.15pm)

Saturday July 3: Semi-final - Limerick v Cork, Semple Stadium, Thurles (7.0pm)

Sunday July 4: Semi-final - Tipperary v Waterford or Clare, Páirc Uí Chaoimh or LIT Gaelic Grounds (4.0pm)

Sunday July 18: Final (4.0pm)

2021 Munster GAA Football Championship

Saturday June 26: Quarter-final - Kerry v Clare, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney (7.0pm)

Saturday June 26: Quarter-final - Limerick v Waterford, LIT Gaelic Grounds (3.0pm)

Saturday July 10: Semi-final - Tipperary v Kerry or Clare, Semple Stadium, Thurles or Cusack Park, Ennis (7.0pm)

Saturday July 10: Semi-final - Cork v Limerick or Waterford, LIT Gaelic Grounds or Páirc Uí Chaoimh (3.0pm)

Sunday July 25: Final (3.15pm)

