Munster GAA accounts take big Coivd hit with €844k loss reported for 2020

Munster GAA has painted a grim financial picture for the year ahead after announcing losses of €843,732 for 2020, a swing of almost €1m after €237,925 profit in 2019.

Munster's losses stem chiefly from the total loss of gate receipts from their primary senior championships, especially the Munster senior hurling championship.

Gate receipts were €453,265, down from €5,354,127 in 2019 as the benefits of an 11-match hurling championship was realised.

Commerical income was also hit hard, €27,455 down from €712,143 in 2019 while Central Council contributions were also cut significantly, €698,678 after over €2m was transferred in 2019.

With the GAA expected to post €50m losses overall for 2020, Munster's figures merely reflect that with total income of €1,442,790 an 84 per cent decrease on €7,597,736 taken in the previous year.

Munster GAA treasurer Dermot Lynch stated in his report that there were "clear, ongoing concerns in relation to how the association will perform in 2021," adding that "Central Council and government funding received, along with the support of the wage subsidies, were invaluable to the Council's operating procedures."

In his report, Munster chief executive Kieran Leddy defended the payment of State aid to the GAA to run the championships and shore up the association at all levels. The GAA received almost €31m in aid between all bodies in 2020.

"I am sure many will wonder why an association like the GAA needs Government intervention," he writes. "The reason is simple in that the policy of the association has always been to reinvest its income back into the development of the games, through grants for capital development, grants to assist with the employment of 370 games development staff around the country, grants to counties to assist with team preparation costs, rent to grounds that host games, investment in the player injury fund and so on," he adds.

"While the potential for considerable loss of income due to economic factors, such as a recession, is always there, no one could have foreseen the sheer scale of the income loss that Covid-19 visited upon us. The GAA is not alone in this of course as all sports organisations in the country have seen major reductions in income."

Leddy has also backed the GAA's split season as a solution to the fixtures crisis and reminds delegates that the Munster executive had proposed this in the first place when the fixtures task force were convening in 2019.

"The Covid-19 crisis resulted in the ‘split season’ becoming a reality, with club championships being played in the period July end to October, and the inter-county season being played from there on. The reaction from clubs and club players was overwhelmingly positive, as they had a clear and concise programme of championship games, with their inter-county players available to them for the entire window.

" 2021 will see the split season become a reality, with the inter-county championships penciled in first, followed by a club championship window. It does mean that once we return to normality, the All-Ireland Finals will be in July. An argument can be made that finishing the ‘shop window’ of inter-county activity so early will result in a loss of media promotion etc. However, there was never going to be an easy solution to the club fixtures problem."

Leddy advocates that a discussion on cynical fouling in hurling takes place. A motion has been forwarded by the Playing Rules Committee to Congress to introduce a sin-binning, by way of yellow card, as well as awarding a penalty when a clear goal chance has been denied.

"There is a debate at present as to whether cynicism exists in the game of hurling and at a level that warrants action by way of new rules," Leddy writes.

"There can be no doubt that there were some tackles of a cynical nature in this year’s championship, and these tackles denied clear scoring opportunities.

"The number of them is irrelevant in my view. It is important that the association deals with this question now, as opposed to take a ‘wait and see’ approach. It is not a question of living with it if it is only a few incidents here and there. If a cynical tackle confers an advantage to the team of the player that commits the foul, it is unfair. Cynical fouling needs to be discussed in that context."

Former Munster GAA chairman Noel Walsh is warmly remembered in the report after his death last April while the online abuse that Clare secretary Pat Fitzgerald has experienced is also referenced.

"I know Pat for many years as a very hardworking and dedicated GAA administrator, who goes well beyond the call of duty. The abuse is a cowardly act by the perpetrators."

Online Editors