Much to consider as work to deliver championship in 2020 starts here for GAA

In the normal course of GAA business, there are few things that can make the eyes glaze over like talk of championship structures.

Important as the make-up of competitions might be, it doesn’t make for great conversation. High stool chat rarely goes for a deep dive into a back door here or a group stage there. And even when the official title of ‘GAA All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-final Group Stage’ is sexed up and branded as the ‘Super 8s’, it still does little for supporters.

Still, it is going to be the topic of the most significant GAA conversation over the coming weeks after the GAA attempted to lay the groundwork to ensure that we will have a championship this year.

Their statement conceded that it was “highly unlikely these will be rescheduled any time before the beginning of July, at the earliest,” while it also aimed to complete the league “or at least those games that have a bearing on next year’s divisions, where possible.”

It’s a lot to take on but the business of Friday night’s GAA Special Congress will be another step on the road as the association enters uncharted territory. Via videolink, delegates will give the association’s top brass a way around its own constitution. There’s not expected to be much on the Clár outside of the motion that will hand Coistí Bainistí new powers in “emergency circumstances.”

Previously significant competition changes required approval at Congress but Friday will essentially hand over the reins of the competitions to the GAA’s management committee, granting them the powers to format competitions as they see fit. It’s an unprecedented move for unprecedented times.

From there, the 16-strong management committee group, which includes current president John Horan, his predecessor Aogán Ó Fearghail as well as the incoming Larry McCarthy, in conjunction with Central Council, will pick their way through the mire that Covid-19 has left the sporting world in.

Around the globe, sporting bodies have been looking at different ways to run off their competitions. Some have explored the ‘behind closed doors’ options. Others, like the NRL in Australia, have even looked at moving their entire competition to an island in an attempt to circumnavigate the virus.

But given the GAA’s unique position as an amateur organisation powered by the volunteers while simultaneously turning over huge amounts of money, there’s not much in the way of a comparison. There is no road map for an organisation that needs to balance providing games for the masses to play and providing the games for the masses to pay.

Any condensing of the championship will hit coffers hard, with director-general Tom Ryan putting it in stark terms.

“It’s already having a really serious impact on things. Central Council-wise, there’s probably about €60m at risk,” he said. “All we have is matches. That’s all we have. We don’t have an international organisation that can come to our aid.

“Everything that we generate is generated pretty much on the island of Ireland and it’s all generated within probably a two or three month period of the year which is the period that could be lost to us so income-wise, yeah, we’ll suffer.”

Dr Colm Henry, the Chief Clinical Officer for the Health Service Executive, this week cast doubt over the possibility of a return to of such large gatherings. However, given that last year gate receipts provided almost half (48 per cent) of Central Council’s revenue, the GAA will make every effort to play their games in front of live audiences.

Tuesday's statement also committed to a return to club matches alongside county programmes which provides a further wrinkle. The GAA already struggles to run off its competitions and placing club and county games in tandem will be difficult.

What any return to play could look like remains to be seen. Several structures have been bandied about in recent weeks, while history offers some possibilities. The Centenary Cup, which was an open-draw, knockout competition held in 1984 to celebrate 100 years of the GAA, was well received at the time. It overlooked provincial boundaries and was run across April and May to a tight schedule. In any eventuality, it’s expected that the programme of games will have to be run off in a tighter window which will mean that there’s unlikely to be room for the ‘Super 8s’ or a hurling round robin.

Management committee will also have to tailor programmes to suit different codes. What’s good for the football goose is unlikely to be good for the hurling gander.

The finishing of league competitions will also have to be factored in. But at least now there is the beginning of an outline of what the championship might look like.

And on Friday night, the road will be cleared so that the championship can adapt to whatever scenario might arise. The work to try and ensure there’s a championship in 2020 starts here.