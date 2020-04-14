| 3.4°C Dublin

Much to consider as work to deliver championship in 2020 starts here for GAA

Donnchadh Boyle

Will we see action in Croke Park this year?

In the normal course of GAA business, there are few things that can make the eyes glaze over like talk of championship structures.

Important as the make-up of competitions might be, it doesn’t make for great conversation. High stool chat rarely goes for a deep dive into a back door here or a group stage there. And even when the official title of ‘GAA All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-final Group Stage’ is sexed up and branded as the ‘Super 8s’, it still does little for supporters.

Still, it is going to be the topic of the most significant GAA conversation over the coming weeks after the GAA attempted to lay the groundwork to ensure that we will have a championship this year.

