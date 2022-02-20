More sporting fixtures fall victim to stormy weather conditions

A general view of the Finn Park pitch before the postponement of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Finn Harps and Drogheda United in Ballybofey, Donegal

Following a few postponements yesterday, more sporting fixtures have fallen victim to the weather today.

The Allianz NFL Division 4 clash between Sligo and Cavan at Markievicz Park has been postponed due to an unplayable surface with the CCCC due to confirm refixture details next week.

In ladies football, two games have been postponed, the Lidl National League Division 2B clash between Armagh and Cavan and the Division 3B tie between Longford and Kildare.

Both fixtures have been rescheduled for next Sunday, February 27, at 2pm.