Montgomery injury adds to Cahill's woes as Déise fix eyes on Rebels 

Waterford hurling boss Liam Cahill looks set to be without Neil Montgomery for the bulk of their Munster SHC preparations after the attacker limped out of club football action last weekend.

Ballinacourty's place in the last four of the Waterford SFC came at a cost with Montgomery forced out of the fray midway through the closing half and he is sure to miss their semi-final clash with The Nire this Saturday.

Cahill is already without vice-captain Conor Prunty; the defender picked up a calf strain in county training last week and missed Ballinacourty's victory, and he will have his fingers crossed that the likes of Jamie Barron and Conor Gleeson come through the remainder of the football campaign unscathed.

The Déise play Cork in a provincial semi-final on October 31 in Thurles as Tipp native Cahill looks to turn around their fortunes and secure their first championship win since their defeat of the Rebels in the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final.

Montgomery has also been a key driver in UCC's bid for Cork SHC glory but the Abbeyside forward looks set to miss their semi-final with Blackrock this weekend as the back-to-back Fitzgibbon Cup champions eye a first Cork title in 50 years.

Boycott

Meanwhile, tomorrow's rescheduled Longford SHC final could be in jeopardy with the Wolfe Tones squad threatening to boycott the floodlit fixture and pull their 11-strong contingent from the county squad unless a change is made.

The decider between Wolfe Tones and Longford Slashers was originally fixed for last weekend before being moved to Allen Park tomorrow night under lights (8.0) in order to facilitate the delayed Longford SFC quarter-finals, a decision which has outraged the hurlers from the Mostrim club.

In a statement addressed to the Longford County Board, the Wolfe Tones squad stated that a midweek fixture forces players to "travel significant distances after a day's work/study to play a county final" while they have fears for player welfare if the fixture is not rescheduled.

"Ten of our players are also members of the local football club. These players are potentially being asked to play three championship games in seven days, which again is a concern for player/welfare safety.

"We believe that hurling in Longford deserves to be treated with higher regard and with the respect that all football clubs similarly and rightly expect," the statement read.

"If the county final is not changed to a daylight fixture on a weekend date, we have decided unanimously that we may have to resort to removing ourselves from the county panel."

