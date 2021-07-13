The money spent on preparing inter-county GAA teams should be looked on as an investment, not a cost, the interim chief executive of the Gaelic Players Association, Ciarán Barr, has told the AGM.

Barr, who is chief operating officer but has taken on the main role to bridge the gap between Paul Flynn and Tom Parsons, said he has been “surprised” since he joined the players body at how some commentators seek to “drive a wedge” between the club and inter-county games.

“Inter-county games are the financial heartbeat of the Gaelic games family,” said Barr in his address. “They attract the attendances; they attract the media coverage; they attract the commercial revenue.

“This commercial revenue is then distributed down along the chain to all units of the GAA. It is those units that provide the volunteers, develop the facilities and nurture players some of whom progress to inter-county level. The inter-county game cannot thrive without the club game; the club game cannot thrive without the inter-county game.

Barr said it “surprises” him that such focus is placed on the “unsustainability” of costs in preparing inter-county teams.

“I find it difficult to square the two. Could we all be more efficient and effective with our investments and expenditure? Undoubtedly! Are costs associated with inter-county games ‘unsustainable’? That’s a far more nuanced question to answer so let’s look at the revenue generated in 2019 v 2020.

“In 2019, with a thriving inter-county game, the GAA generated record revenues, 83 cent in every euro of which was invested back into schools, clubs, counties and provinces. In 2020 revenues generated by the inter-county game fell off a cliff due to Covid-19 and GAA units across the country and overseas were left with little to no investment as the GAA just didn’t have the money.

"The money spent on the inter-county game is not a cost, it’s an investment; an investment that all units of the GAA benefit from.”