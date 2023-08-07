Monday Takeaways: Aaron Gillane on fire while Ballygunner make it 53 not out

Fresh from helping Limerick to their latest All-Ireland success, Aaron Gillane was influential in Patrickwell's victory over Na Piarsaigh

The club scene is well and truly in full swing, here are some of the biggest talking points after another busy weekend around the country.

No stopping Aaron Gillane

He's clear favourite to be crowned Hurler of the Year in the coming months after his best season in a Limerick shirt and Aaron Gillane has quickly carried that form onto the club scene.

Just 12 days after helping the Treaty to an All-Ireland SHC four-in-a-row, a host of the biggest Limerick stars dusted themselves off for a big club joust between Patrickswell and Na Piarsaigh.

Na Piarsaigh are defending champions but it was Gillane and The Well that got their Limerick SHC campaign off to the perfect start in a 2-15 to 1-16 victory last Friday night.

Gillane, ably assisted by county stars Diarmaid Byrnes and Cian Lynch, fired 1-6 with his stunning second-half goal proving the difference as Eamonn Kelly's side opened with a win.

Shane O’Neill has returned to the helm in Na Piarsaigh with the 2016 All-Ireland club SHC-winning manager, who was forced to start without county star Will O'Donoghue, opting to play former county star Shane Dowling between the posts.

The other marquee tie was a repeat of last year's county semi-final between Kilmallock and Doon but it was one-way traffic as the former stormed to a 3-22 to 0-12 success.

That was not the result which Doon, who have Waterford boss Davy Fitzgerald as part of their backroom team, were looking for as they chase a first Limerick SHC success.

53 not out for Ballygunner

The signs already look ominous for the chasing pack in Waterford as Ballygunner eye a tenth Waterford SHC title in succession.

Amazingly, the Gunners haven't suffered defeat on the domestic scene since a shock county final loss against Passage in 2013 and they have been imperious ever since.

Their whopping 2-28 to 0-10 victory over the same opposition last weekend booked their quarter-final place with young gun Patrick Fitzgerald firing 1-5 as the 2021 All-Ireland club champions made it 53 not out.

All signs suggest that there will be no stopping Darragh O'Sullivan's men as they chase ten-in-a-row.

The Downs exit, Garrycastle relegated

The unpredictability of the club game was clear to see over the weekend in the Westmeath SFC as The Downs, last year's Leinster finalists, were dumped out at the group stages with a game still to play.

Lar Wall's charges looked in pole position against Tyrrellspass when leading by four points heading into the final quarter before they were edged out by one, 1-12 to 0-14, in dramatic circumstances.

That wasn't the only major Lake surprise, however, as Garrycastle were sensationally demoted to the intermediate ranks having lost out by a point against Tang.

Garrycastle, home of the great Dessie Dolan, contested the 2012 All-Ireland club SFC final and were county champions as recently as 2019 but they will play in the second tier next year.

Ferns dethroned, St Anne's win classic

The line-up for the Wexford SHC semi-finals is complete with St Martin’s facing off against Naomh Éanna while St Anne’s will collide with Oylegate-Glenbrien.

The latter were the biggest surprise of the weekend as they took out defending champions Ferns St Aidan's with Séamus Casey's late goal the difference-maker in a three-point quarter-final win.

There was drama galore as St Anne's booked their semi-final place with a 3-26 to 1-29 victory over 2020 champions Shelmaliers as two goals from Wexford star Liam Óg McGovern proved crucial.

Rory O’Connor was in fine form for St Martin's as a strong final quarter proved too strong for Crossabeg-Ballymurn while Naomh Éanna knocked out 2021 winners Rapparees, 2-19 to 2-15.