Monaghan record third straight win to stay in control of Division 3A

Roscommon manager Séamus Qualter's first game in charge ended in a draw. Photo by: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Monaghan sit at the top of Division 3A after their 1-19 to 1-15 victory over Louth in Castleblayney yesterday handed them their third straight win.

They remain two points ahead of Armagh who enjoyed a single-point win on a 2-16 to 0-21 scoreline over Mayo in the Athletic Grounds.

Elsewhere, Séamus Qualter’s first game at the helm of the Roscommon senior hurlers ended in a share of the spoils yesterday afternoon in Fermanagh as they both shot 1-14.

Luca McCusker’s tenth point of the afternoon for the home side ensured a draw between two sides that are still in both the promotion and relegation mix.

Brendan Mulry, Jack Dowling and Eoin Fitzgerald struck good early points from play as Roscommon started well into the diagonal breeze, moving 0-6 to 0-4 in front by the midway point of the first half.

However the McCusker-inspired Fermanagh men got back on terms going into the closing stages of the opening period thanks to Danánn McKeogh’s goal. Mulry scored Roscommon’s goal after the break as they as shared the spoils.