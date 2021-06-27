| 9.1°C Dublin

Missed chance to look again at how to fix the fixtures

John Greene

Limerick players Declan Hannon, Seán Finn, and Paddy O'Loughlin celebrate after the All-Ireland SHC final. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach Expand

Limerick players Declan Hannon, Seán Finn, and Paddy O'Loughlin celebrate after the All-Ireland SHC final. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach

There’s an old joke about a tourist lost in the countryside stopping to ask for directions, only to be told: ‘Well, I wouldn’t start from here.’

For the second year running, the football championship is a straight knock-out, and already the footballers of Waterford, Sligo and Clare have been ruthlessly put out to grass. They will be joined today by four more counties. That’s seven teams gone in 24 hours. It took Uefa 13 days to get rid of eight teams at Euro 2020.

Yes, these are extraordinary times, but the landscape now is very different from last year. It was a fantastic achievement by the GAA to complete the two All-Ireland championships just before Christmas, and the majority of club championships too, given how shortened the year was by Covid lockdowns.

