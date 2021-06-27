Missed chance to look again at how to fix the fixtures

There’s an old joke about a tourist lost in the countryside stopping to ask for directions, only to be told: ‘Well, I wouldn’t start from here.’

For the second year running, the football championship is a straight knock-out, and already the footballers of Waterford, Sligo and Clare have been ruthlessly put out to grass. They will be joined today by four more counties. That’s seven teams gone in 24 hours. It took Uefa 13 days to get rid of eight teams at Euro 2020.

Yes, these are extraordinary times, but the landscape now is very different from last year. It was a fantastic achievement by the GAA to complete the two All-Ireland championships just before Christmas, and the majority of club championships too, given how shortened the year was by Covid lockdowns.

The split season worked a treat. In an exceptional year, it was the perfect solution. But that doesn’t mean it was the right fit for 2021. The conventional wisdom is that this is the Holy Grail, the saviour in the great Club v County debate, and there seems little appetite to challenge this view.

If 2020 presented an enormous challenge for the GAA in finding a way to complete (or almost complete) its games, then 2021 offered possibilities to experiment radically on a once-off. It is a huge pity this was not done. A league that wasn’t a proper league, and without finals, followed by a championship with no second chance, represents a failure of imagination. Hurling, with its smaller pool of teams, has fared better.

As with the old joke, basing this year’s football action on what happened last year . . . well, I wouldn’t start from there.

The provincial championships could have been played as standalone competitions instead of a league which served no purpose, and the championship could have been recast in the style of the Champions League, with eight groups, and the top two teams qualifying for the last 16.

It is a shame that the courage wasn’t there to try something different, something that might give a glimpse of how the future of the GAA could look. Because the provincial championships are stale and long past their sell-by date. There is little justification in persisting with them, other than the fact that they are protected by the unwieldy administrative structure of the Association.

The bottom line is that the split season is based on a false premise: that the championship seasons at club and county level cannot co-exist.

We have learned something valuable in the last 12 months: It is possible to police inter-county managers, and punish them when they are caught stepping out of line. Managers have caused huge harm to the GAA and its programme of games. Too many have been too powerful for too long. The county boards who have been entrusted to run their own affairs couldn’t control them as they caused havoc with the club game.

And so the idea has been allowed to take hold to such an extent that it is not even challenged now — that club championships can’t be played until the county is beaten in the provincial or All-Ireland championship. Why can’t it? Why can’t players be shared? Why can’t the supremacy of inter-county managers be challenged more? We have seen that it is possible to impose restrictions on managers, so why not continue to do so?

The shortened season also means the GAA is conceding the spotlight to other sports for too much of the year.

The pandemic has allowed us to look a lot at how we live our lives. If nothing else, it has challenged us to rethink a lot of things. The GAA had the same opportunities as the rest of us and the ‘cult of the manager’ should have been front and centre of its thinking.

Put restrictions on the number of collective training sessions that are allowed; insist that a player must be available to play for his club at least once every 21 days . . . there are plenty of measures which are available to the GAA and county boards to try and restore the balance between club and county without going down the road of this artificial cut-off point of a split season. The club and county seasons could overlap — there is no need for such an absolute separation.

There are club competitions in full swing now all over the country. It’s understandable after the year we’ve just had that there is great enthusiasm among club players to get back on the pitch. For now, they will do so without their county players, and that’s fine. For those teams beaten this weekend, they will be back even sooner. But it’s a real shame they don’t get at least one more outing with their county — it’s the least their efforts deserve.

And it’s a real shame we can’t break down the barriers which caused this problem in the first place.