Minor star Caoimhe Tierney makes big impact for Dublin despite loss

DUBLIN’S right corner-back Caoimhe Tierney is related to Kay Ryder. Kay played for Naomh Aoife. She won ten All-Ireland medals with Dublin.

If they were giving out medals after Sunday’s Electric Ireland Minor A Championship match at Abbotstown, Caoimhe would have been top of the queue.

She had a busy hour. Clearing ball after ball. Easing the pressure against an impressive Tipp side who won by 2-17 to 0-5.

Emer Keenan looked on from the stand on a cold, dry afternoon. She was the Dublin captain when they won the All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship in Croke Park.

The game was much tighter at the break. Tipperary ahead, 0-6 to 0-3.

“Our intensity in the first half was very good,” reflected Dublin manager, Ashling Kennedy. “It dipped in the second half and that is something we will look at.”

Liz Dempsey was the referee. One of the best, she played the advantage rule brilliantly here to the dot of the law.

Dublin were out well before Tipp emerged for the second half. As the Dubs waited, a voice from the crowd shouted: “Throw it in, ref!”

Dublin midfielder Aoife Kenny produced a memorable moment in the second period. She fielded the sliotar superbly before playing a pass. Right into the palm of Kerri Austin.

Saoirse Behan scored Dublin’s second point at the Wall Ball end. Her first touch was velvet. Tipp struck a fine collection of porcelain points.

Their first goal came a minute into the second half from Emer Dwan. Lucy Purcell got the second on 45 minutes. Celine Guinan excelled from placed balls. She is a beautifully balanced athlete who strikes the ball so purely.

Tipp half-forward, Danielle Ryan of Éire Óg Annacarty, was also outstanding. And if life wasn’t hard enough for these brave young Dubs, Tipp had another Danielle Ryan playing at full-forward. She did her club Boherlahan-Dualla and the county proud.