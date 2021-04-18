Micheál Donoghue calls for unlimited subs in upcoming League campaigns 

Former Galway All-Ireland winning manager Micheal Donoghue has called on the GAA to allow for unlimited substitutions in the upcoming league.

County panels around the country officially return to training on Monday with hurling squads having just a three-week run-in before they start their campaign on the weekend of May 8/9.

And speaking to Sunday Sport on RTE Radio, Donoghue insisted that a move towards unlimited subs would both help prevent injury as players face into a compressed league and championship campaign after a long period of inactivity.

“Oh I think so, massively,” Donoghue said, when asked if the league was going to be used more like a pre-season.

“Players have been training on their own and been given their own schedules and you’d have the likes of GPS trackers to see what they are doing and all of those measurements but as I said the biggest thing for the management teams is to get everyone up to the same level.

“I’d like to see the GAA, for the duration of the league, coming out and saying there could be an unlimited amount of subs for all the games so management are afforded the opportunity to use players. When you are coming back into training like this everything is coming so quick you don’t want players overloaded or picking up unnecessary injuries and I think management teams would avail a lot of using as many players in those league games as possible.”

The upcoming league campaign will also be the first chance to see the impact the newly adopted cynical play rule.

“I’m going to be interested to see how it goes,” Donoghue said. “I wouldn’t have been a huge advocate for it. We are very privileged here in Ireland to have hurling, it is probably the fastest game we have. There are going to be some interesting conversations over the season for it, the consistency of decisions - are they going to be more of a talking point than the actual offences themselves?

After a long stint in cold storage, the GAA season is starting to take shape with championship draws taking place on Monday and Tuesday.

The Munster football (7.35am) and hurling (8.35am) draws will take place on RTÉ's Morning Ireland on Monday, with the Leinster championships being drawn on Tuesday. The pairings for the Connacht and Ulster football championships will take place on the Six One News on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

Once again, the football championship will be run on a knock out basis with a back door in hurling.

Online Editors