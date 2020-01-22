Michael Verney: 'Why David Clifford can bring the X-factor to captain's table in Kerry'

There has rarely been greater fanfare surrounding a player's ascension from the underage ranks but the Fossa superstar has taken it in his stride with remarkable poise and looks at home on the biggest stage.

Some people thrive off pressure and Clifford seems to enjoy the lofty expectations on his shoulders, with the performances during his debut season for a struggling Kingdom side highlighting a remarkable talent.

Clifford added the Young Footballer of the Year award to an All-Star gong in his maiden season while he backed it up last year with another All-Star and was un-markable at times as Kerry pushed the Dubs to the brink in their drive for five.

Everything about his career has been accelerated and while tradition left him in pole position to lead the Kingdom following East Kerry's SFC final success, little is expected to change in his on-field displays.

The first port of call for Jim McGuinness as Donegal football boss in 2011 was to anoint Michael Murphy as captain and 10 years later, the Glenswilly powerhouse is still driving them forward as skipper despite two changes in management.

Peter Keane was not afforded such choice given Kerry's archaic selection policy but Clifford was destined to lead the green and gold one day, now is as good a time as any given that he is the first name on the team sheet.

Kerry are far better off having a captain who is consistently contributing on the pitch rather than last year's strange scenario - a regular occurrence throughout the past decade - which saw 2019 captain Gavin White uncertain of his starting berth.

Peter Keane knows what to expect from his former minor captain.

Few are privy to what goes on behind closed doors in the Kerry dressing room but Clifford has consistently performed when it matters most and, while shy by nature, he has all the hallmarks of the type to lead through deeds, not words.

While the wizardous attacker only turns 21 today, Murphy was just a year older when leading Donegal to the promised land in 2012 and Clifford's position as figurehead could be maintained for some time to come.

The IT Tralee student is rarely found wanting with last year's All-Ireland semi-final a prime example. The first half didn't play out as their script intended and Tyrone held pole position with a final place at stake.

Things didn't go Clifford's way early on. The ball didn't fall in his favour and yet out he came after the break as hungry as ever for possession. There would be no hiding and he finished with four points from play having demanded possession and taken the game by the scruff of the neck.

This Saturday sees his first assignment as skipper when he leads Kerry to Croke Park for a repeat of last year's epic All-Ireland final duel with Dublin - having scored 4-4 the last time he captained a Kerry team at GAA HQ as they secured All-Ireland minor honours three years ago.

Keane was in charge on that occasion and knows what to expect from him, highlighting his "great temperament" and how "things rest lightly on his shoulder", an ageless trait.

Clifford, who became the first East Kerry player to captain Kerry since Seamus Moynihan in 2000 and the first from Fossa to hold that honour, expects little to change in the squad demographic with "very powerful leaders" still to the fore for Kerry.

He may have to go where no footballer has gone before to climb the Hogan Stand steps, however, as no player wearing his usual No 13 jersey has captained a Sam Maguire-winning team, not even the mighty Colm 'Gooch' Cooper.

The Dubs are also hitting new territory in Dessie Farrell's first competitive outing as he bids for a seamless transition from the Jim Gavin era, although those boots are harder to fill than a bottomless bucket.

Minus regular lieutenant Stephen Cluxton - out with a shoulder injury until after their League campaign - there are some big early calls to be made by Farrell that could set the tone for his term at the helm.

Gavin craved consistency with Cluxton leading the Dubs during his seven-year reign but a new man will assume that mantle, with Farrell's Na Fianna clubmate Jonny Cooper one of the names tipped to be in the mix.

Who the honour is handed to in Cluxton's absence will be intriguing and whether or not the reigning Footballer of the Year will assume control when he returns to full fitness for their six-in-a-row bid come summer time is another element to ponder.

It's hardly a baptism of fire for Farrell but it is the dawning of a new era in the capital after the decade of the Dubs, and Kerry venture to Croke Park with revenge on their minds.

Last year's tetchy affair in Tralee set the tone for a blockbuster All-Ireland final meeting and Clifford and Co will be keen to shine brightest under the Saturday night lights as they continue to come of age.

