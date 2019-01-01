Michael Verney: 'No light at end of inter-county tunnel sees more and more players opting out'

"Those four or five or six or seven or eight other guys that I asked to get involved that couldn't commit - that wouldn't happen down in Mayo," Maughan insisted.

Laois hurling manager Eddie Brennan. Photo: Sportsfile

Commitment, as evidenced by the ESRI report which showed that players can devote anything up to 31 hours per week to their games, is at an all-time high while rewards and incentives on the pitch are at an all-time low if you're plying your trade outside of the top tier.

"They haven't got the desire, commitment or the passion or time to commit to inter-county football at this level. That's not the situation when you're talking about the Mayos or Dublins or Kerrys, Tyrones, Donegals," Maughan continued.

It most certainly isn't, and there's a simple reason why. All of the aforementioned are competing strongly for titles in every competition they enter and there's a bright light at the end of the tunnel if their house is in order.

They may not always reach it, but it's there and it's achievable if things fall into place. In many weaker counties, their opportunity to make a mark on the season evaporates with every passing month.

The big hitters are maximising their playing resources - take a county like Monaghan where the vast majority of their top talents commit to Malachy O'Rourke's cause because they can envisage success each year.

It stands to reason that the better you are at something, the more likely you are to stick with it. The more success a team enjoys, the greater the resources generated and in turn, a greater divide is created between the elite and their pursuers.

The brilliant RTÉ documentary 'Players of the Faithful' chronicled how Offaly ended Kerry's five-in-a-row dream in 1982 but it also highlighted just how far nearly every county is away from doing likewise to Dublin this year.

Outside of the four counties name-checked by Maughan - and Monaghan/Galway - who else could consider themselves candidates to end the run of one of the greatest teams? The dream is not a reality.

The former Mayo boss spoke of a "mistaken understanding that everyone would want to play for their county" and Laois hurling manager Eddie Brennan echoed those sentiments in recent weeks.

"It's something I just do not get," Brennan said. "I just can't understand why lads would not want to hurl for their county. To me if you excel with your club, there should be a drive and a grá to do that.

"You'd love to have all the best hurlers in Laois but I have the guys that are willing to represent their county. I think that takes courage to come in and represent your county when that backdrop is there."

Mayo native Maughan and Brennan, an eight-time All-Ireland SHC winner with Kilkenny, hail from counties which have enjoyed their fair share of success and where commitment is rarely questioned.

Players have a shot at silverware, but the landscape is poles apart when venturing outside of their homeland and there's a certain naivety to their outlooks. Any research will show that Offaly and Laois - along with many others below the top tier in both codes - have been struggling to get some of their best players on the pitch.

The divide between club and county - particularly in counties which are not landing a blow - is growing and many players question the point in signing up for an inter-county year where the outlook is bleak before it commences.

Many devote themselves to a less-demanding club schedule with greater flexibility for holidays in a world where people are less generous with their time unless there is a reward of some kind.

Recently-retired Offaly dual star Sean Ryan spoke of how the "prestige is still there" to don your county jersey but how the numbers committing has changed drastically during his 13 years of service.

"Offaly are finding it hard to get a big panel of 30 in at the start of the year whereas maybe other years when we were competing for Leinsters, we were never going to have that difficulty," Ryan said.

The attraction of being a county player isn't what it once was. For many outside of the top tier, it is no longer the ultimate honour to represent your county and the long-term impact of that will have grave repercussions on the future of inter-county GAA.

Irish Independent