Meath’s 1967 All-Ireland winning goalkeeper Seán McCormack has died

McCormack was goalkeeper as Meath beat Cork by 1-9 to 0-9 in the 1967 All-Ireland final, the county's third success.

He played in two other finals, 1966 and 1970, as Meath lost to Galway and Kerry respectively while he won an All-Ireland junior medal in 1962 as an outfield player.

He made his senior debut in 1966 against Wexford and played consistently until 1972.

Primarily associated with Kilmainhamwood, he also played for Gaelic Colmcille in Kells, Kingscourt and Nobber during a long career.