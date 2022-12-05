Meath spent close to €1m on inter-county teams in 2022 financial year

17 June 2017; A general view of a Meath flag before the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Meath and Kildare at Bord na Móna O'Connor Park in Tullamore, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Meath spent close to €1m on its inter-county teams in the 2022 financial year, the accounts being presented to annual convention have revealed.

The figure is the county's highest ever and comes after truncated championship runs at both senior football and hurling levels.

The €960,336 spend for 12 months up to the end of September reflects the significant investments being made in development squads in the county.

That is underpinned by €380,000 in commercial revenue that is specifically designated for this purpose and comes from two primary sponsorships, one of which is from Bective Stud which is now the county's main sponsor after taking over in recent weeks from Devenish Nutrition.

Overall commercial revenue came in at €822,145 up from €393,985 in 2021.

Meath have recorded a surplus of €444,765 after overall income of €2,475,539 for the year.

Local gate receipts have come in at €663,754, which is also the highest on record and does not reflect the conclusion of this year's championships which fell outside the financial year.

Meanwhile departing Meath secretary Mairead Delaney has said the days and weeks after Andy McEntee's resignation as senior manager during the summer "were the worst time I recall during my five years as secretary.

"The abuse and vitriol from so called supporters was disgraceful,” she said.

"People should remember the amount of time and commitment given by the players, manager, selectors, backroom personnel, and administrators is enormous.

"We are all volunteers who have put so much time and energy into the betterment of Meath GAA.

"Unfortunately, success eluded us, but it does not give anyone the right to verbally abuse us. I now wish that more respect is shown in future."