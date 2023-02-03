Meath give green light for new club Eastern Gaels

Eastern Gaels are poised to become the newest club in Meath

Meath County Board has approved the establishment of a new club in the eastern part of the county.

In a rare development, Eastern Gaels has got the green light to affiliate, following a 30-26 vote in their favour at a meeting of clubs last night.

Eastern Gaels intend setting up in the Mornington area just outside Drogheda, the traditional catchment area of St Colmcille's, the club of former Meath All-Ireland winners Bob O'Malley and Bernard Flynn.

Many of Eastern Gaels founders have had a connection with St Colmcille's in the past but lodged an application for a new club on the basis of its need with such a growth of population in the area.

St Colmcille's has served Mornington, Bettystown, Laytown and parts of south Drogheda for many years, with the spike in population along that coastal stretch helping to establish them as the most successful underage club in the county over the last decade.

Their first team operates at senior level and they are among the most progressive, not just in terms of team output.

Eastern Gaels said in a document circulated to set out their case that the population surge in that area of Meath "has placed huge demands on all sporting organisations in the area" adding that "despite a huge effort from existing clubs across all codes, there already exists a real challenge in catering for current numbers.”

Meath county board set up a review committee that included the former GAA president Liam O'Neill and they spoke to members of St Colmcille's and the prospective club.

They are understood to have gathered information but did not make a recommendation and it was left to clubs at a specially convened meeting, where both St Colmcille's and Eastern Gaels made presentations.

Eastern Gaels could look to field an adult team in 2023 but the transfer deadline in Meath has passed and it would require derogation to alter that now.

New clubs, while broadly desired by the GAA, are rare, even in urban areas. In 1998 Castleknock was established in an area that was previously considered to be in the catchment area of St Brigid's in Blanchardstown.

But southside clubs like Kilmacud Crokes, Ballyboden St Enda's and Cuala cover large areas and field multiple adult teams.