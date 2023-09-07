Meath GAA win CAC appeal against Leinster Council directive on new scoring difference rule

The ongoing saga of objections and appeals prompted by the GAA’s new scoring difference rule has taken another twist, with Meath GAA chiefs launching a successful appeal on Wednesday night.

The county board went before the Central Appeals Committee and successfully argued against a decision of the Leinster Council which directly impacted the concluding stages of the Meath senior football championship.

However, the prospect of another development cannot be ruled out, with strong speculation that Meath club Na Fianna may yet take the matter to the Disputes Resolution Authority or DRA.

Na Fianna had originally appealed to Leinster, seeking to replace Donaghmore/Ashbourne in the last-eight of the Meath SFC. The provincial body agreed that they had a case but refused to award them a quarter-final place on the grounds of “natural justice”.

Instead, in a decision communicated last Saturday, they instructed Meath GAA to fix a play-off between Na Fianna and Donaghmore/Ashbourne. But the Meath executive convened on Monday night and decided to appeal this ruling to the CAC.

The controversy relates to Meath’s interpretation of scoring difference rules where three or more teams finish deadlocked in a round-robin group.

At Congress last February, Rule 6.21 (5) (c) was voted in as a new method of separating teams who finished on equal points where issues of qualification for the knockout stages, or promotion or relegation, had to be decided.

Where more than two teams finish level and it comes down to scoring difference, the rule has been amended to ensure that only games involving directly impacted teams would count.

However, counties could stick to the old regulation of using overall scoring difference from all group matches – if they had this written into their county bye-laws or regulations – and this was the option taken by Meath.

Cue controversy at the end of their SFC group stages. Na Fianna, Donaghmore/Ashbourne and Curragh all finished level on points in Group A; Donaghmore and Na Fianna (-1) both had a better scoring difference than Curragh (-4) and so the next criteria, most scores, applied, with Donaghmore’s aggregate of 38 points enough to see them qualify for a quarter-final date with St Colmcille’s.

However, Na Fianna believed that only scores involving the three deadlocked teams should have been considered to determine scoring difference – this would have given them the edge. On that basis, they objected to Leinster Council.

As matters stand, after the CAC ruling, Donaghmore/Ashbourne are now due to face Colmcille’s in the quarter-finals – but the saga is unlikely to end there.