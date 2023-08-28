Meath GAA on alert as Cian McBride is let go by Essendon

Essendon's Cian McBride attempts to mark the ball against Aaron Cadman of the GWS Giants during their round one VFL match in Melbourne, Australia in March. Photo: Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Former Meath underage star Cian McBride has been let go by AFL side Essendon, the club have announced.

In a statement released this morning, the Melbourne based side confirmed that McBride was one of three players who they will not be offering contracts to for 2024.

Having joined the Bombers in 2019 as an international rookie, McBride received special exemption to keep his Category B status beyond his third season due to Covid disruption, although he never played a senior AFL game.

McBride played for his club, St Ultan’s in the Meath JFC in 2021 during the AFL off-season and was called into the senior panel by Andy McEntee in 2020, before suffering an injury.

It remains to be seen whether McBride will return to Ireland or seek a new club in the AFL. Last year, Kilkenny native Darragh Joyce was delisted by St Kilda after six years, prompting speculation that could resume his once hugely-promising hurling career.

He was later picked up by Brisbane Lions, the club of Conor McKenna and Dublin’s James Madden, who remain in contention for honours this year.

A potential return would constitute a major boost to Colm O’Rourke, whose new-look Meath team salvaged a potentially disastrous season with Tailteann Cup success and a guaranteed spot in next year’s All-Ireland SFC.

Meath’s other outstanding midfield prospect, Conor Nash, is set to remain in Australia and is currently a key member of the Hawthorn club.