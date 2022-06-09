Meath GAA condemn regular ‘personal abuse’ being thrown at members online in wake of Andy McEntee’s resignation

Meath GAA have condemned the personal attacks aimed at their members in the aftermath of their All-Ireland SFC Qualifier defeat to Clare last Saturday

That loss led to the resignation of Andy McEntee with the former Royal boss then targeted on social media as his son, and captain, Shane was forced to defend himself while detailing "online abuse" and "letters to the house" which have come his way.

Meath officials have documented their "disgust" at the abuse being dished out on their social media channels while also questioning the "true intentions" of those involved in such personal attacks.

"Meath GAA wishes to put on record its disgust at the personal abuse aimed at our members in recent times," a statement from Meath PRO Ciarán Flynn read today.

"Unfortunately, this has become a regular occurrence that persons representing Meath GAA are being abused whilst representing our organisation.

"We welcome and encourage our members to engage in meaningful conversations on our social media channels. However, this can never escalate into abusive behaviour directed at individuals.

"We understand the frustration that supporters feel when our teams do not perform to the level that we all feel they should. This frustration is felt most by the team itself.

"True supporters will support our teams when it is not easy to do so. Anyone that resorts to abusive behaviour is not putting the interests of Meath GAA to the forefront. Indeed, we would question their true intentions and if they are supporters at all.

"Finally, we ask all our members and supporters to focus on the future of Meath Gaelic games and support all our teams in the coming years."