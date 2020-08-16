Meath club suspends all activity for 48 hours following positive Covid-19 test

Meath club Simonstown Gaels have suspended all activity for 48 hours after an adult player tested positive for Covid-19.

The Meath side released a statement tonight confirming the news, 48 hours after their senior team lost to Nobber in the Meath SFC Group C clash.

"A decision has been made to suspend all GAA activities at Simonstown GFC for 48 hours as a result of one adult panel member testing positive to Covid-19," read a statement.

"All GAA and HSE guidelines have been followed and we await further advice from the HSE team. We ask all our members, players and coaches to maintain vigilance in the battle against Covid-19."

Simonstown's decision to suspend all activity is just the latest setback for the GAA, with numerous clubs throughout the country revealing positive tests.

Online Editors