McNamees carry on proud tradition of Rhode’s many iron men

Rhode Man River, he just keeps rolling along.

Niall McNamee has been winning games for his club for two decades. Yesterday he went to the well one more time and engineered perhaps the sweetest victory of all.

With less than two minutes to go and the teams level, the No 15 sprinted out to collect a long delivery from Anton Sullivan, calling a mark as he did so.

That left him with a kick of about 35 yards. Given its importance this was far from a gimme. Yet everyone watching knew what would happen next. As he’d done hundreds of times before, McNamee slotted the ball over.

Few finishes are more tense than that of a county final with one point between the teams. Yet deep in injury-time McNamee did something which perhaps typified his genius even more than the match-winning point. Almost any other player, given a free midway inside his own half in these circumstances, would have played the ball short and safe. Rhode’s captain opted for an outrageous diagonal cross-field pass which won his team a crucial free in Tullamore territory. Soon after, it was all over.

The days when McNamee could single-handedly dominate a decider are gone. But, at 36, he was still top scorer in this year’s Offaly championship. The number of times he found himself surrounded by multiple defenders showed that he remains the county’s most feared forward.

Had McNamee been born at a different time he might have become an honour-laden household name in the Matt Connor mould. Instead he’s endured an era when Dublin dominance and a general growing gap between the strong and the weak mean great players from small counties are almost entirely marginalised.

He has the consolation of being one of the most respected footballers, for his contributions off as well as on the pitch. When McNamee spoke about his gambling addiction over a decade ago, the subject was still largely taboo.

Public confession may currently be enjoying something of a vogue but back then such admissions were a much riskier proposition. But he spoke out because he needed to and because he felt it was the right thing to do.

A similar motivation surely lay behind his decision to break with convention and praise Rhode manager Malachy McNulty as he received the trophy yesterday. McNulty has been jailed because of the same addiction McNamee spoke about over a decade ago. Some skippers might have been more circumspect about the manager’s involvement. McNamee put it front and centre.

He hopes McNulty can get his life back on track once he’s free and believes Rhode were right to give him a chance despite the impending court case. Addiction and recovery teach you not to sit in judgment on others who’ve fallen by the wayside. It’s a valuable lesson.

Few have spoken more honestly about what it means to hit rock bottom than Offaly’s greatest footballer of the modern era. There’s a rare integrity about McNamee which means that when he says these days he’s happy 85-90pc of the time, you believe him. And you feel happy for him.

Of course he’s practically a young lad compared to his brother Alan. Forty years old, the elder McNamee made his county final debut in 1998, a time so far in the past people would have bought their celebratory pints with punts.

Yet with almost a quarter century of senior football on the clock, the midfielder was sprightly enough to pluck down a Tullamore kick-out in the 48th minute and deliver the killer long ball which enabled his cousin Ruairí to score the only goal of the game.

Their 1998 victory was Rhode’s first in 23 years and presaged a remarkable era of dominance. This was the club’s 11th county final appearance in a row. They’ve won seven of those and the latest victory gave Alan McNamee a 13th county winner’s medal to match the record of legendary St Rynagh’s hurling goalkeeper Damien Martin.

Rhode’s run has been powered by the extraordinary longevity of a central core of players. Five of yesterday’s team played in the Leinster final against Kilmacud Crokes 14 years ago. The great Paddy McCormack was once known as the Iron Man of Rhode, these lads are the Iron Age Men of Rhode.

Alan McNamee puts his incredible staying power down to, “minding the body, getting the porridge in in the morning and the two litres of water every day”. The kind of local pride summed up by man of the match Anton Sullivan’s reference to “the little village of Rhode” as he picked up his award also plays a part.

Evergreen defender Brian Darby loves Rhode so much he even wrote a book about its history, ‘The Rhode Way’. When Tullamore beat the champions in last year’s final it felt like the tide had turned against the veterans. This year the younger side were expected to apply the coup de grace to yesterday’s men.

Instead Rhode revelled in the unaccustomed role of underdog. Their winning goal seemed like a nod to another great son, Séamus Darby. Ruairí McNamee leapt to win a high ball from a defender who seemed favourite to get there first, employing a little bit of physicality in the process, and found the net soon after hitting the ground.

Maybe that’s no coincidence. Kids from Rhode surely grew up trying to imitate that Darby goal. This week they might strive to emulate McNamee’s mark.

The GAA may be too big and too various to be epitomised by any one player or club. But the McNamees and Rhode probably come as close as anyone to embodying the spirit of the Association. They’d do your heart good these ageless Offaly men. There must be powerful stuff in that water and porridge.