McMenamin expects more females to make move into men's inter-county management teams

Tyrone legend Ryan McMenamin believes more women should be following the example set by their counterparts in American Football and getting involved at inter-county management within the GAA.

The current Fermanagh football boss is on the hunt for another member for his backroom team having lost former Tyrone colleague Joe McMahon to the new Red Hand set-up under joint-bosses Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher and he’d be more than happy to have a female on board with the Erne squad.

McMenamin admits his surprise that there have been few women involved with management teams of mens’ inter-county sides, but he’d have no hesitation if it was the right candidate and he expects the GAA to follow in the foot steps of the NFL.

“I don’t think it’s a case of ‘if’ it could happen, it really should be happening. You look at it happening in the NFL (American Football), female coaches at the Super Bowl, so I don’t see any problem with it,” said McMenamin.

While the likes of Ann Downey has guided Kilkenny’s senior camogie side to All-Ireland success and Caroline Currid has played a huge role as sports psychologist with five All-Ireland success with four different counties, women have not generally been to the forefront within the inter-county GAA scene.

The same cannot be said of American Football where Katie Sowers became the first female coach at a Super Bowl in 2020 – as an offensive assistant with the San Francisco 49ers – while women were also front and centre in last Sunday’s extravaganza.

There were two female winners when the Tom Brady-inspired Tampa Bay Buccaneers triumphed in Super Bowl LV with Lori Locust working as assistant defensive line coach while Maral Javadifar is assistant strength and conditioning coach.

McMenamin hopes that change is also just around the corner with regards to women’s role in GAA management.

“Women are as passionate about football as the men, they know the game, it’s just a matter of time. If the right coach came along, as long as they were good you would take them in,” McMenamin said.

