McGrath calls for compliance from Donegal members after Covid warning

Donegal County Board chairperson Michael McGrath has urged all Tír Chonaill GAA members to abide by Covid-19 restrictions in a bid to reduce persistently high case numbers in the county.

McGrath’s intervention follows Friday’s calling-out of Donegal’s “concerning level of compliance” by the Chief Medical Officer, Tony Holohan. This came after it emerged that Donegal’s 14-day incidence of the virus stood at 293.4 per 100,000 population, compared to a national average of 127.3.

In response, the Donegal chief admitted that his county’s level of new cases was “unacceptable” and pleaded with the public not to ignore public health advice on social gatherings. He also warned that Donegal could be forced to endure another localised ‘lockdown’, bringing a halt to sporting activities, if case numbers don’t reduce.

“On behalf of Donegal GAA, I thank all our members for their assistance, patience and co-operation with applying and working with the Covid prevention regulations since moving into Level 5 at the beginning of 2021,” McGrath stated.

“In recent days and weeks the Government and the GAA have commenced an easing of regulations which will assist our many youth members return to outdoor training. Our adult members are also aware of their Return to Play roadmap.

“With the continued increase of the distribution of vaccines, we must all face the challenge of defeating the spread of this virus. Unfortunately, Donegal has continued to maintain a figure of unacceptable new cases, due to a careless attitude by the minority. The true strength of local sport in our community was really identified when we didn’t have it available over the months of 2020.

“I am appealing and pleading to refocus on the negativity and frustrations that Covid has brought to our society, and please refrain from ignoring the advice on social gatherings.”

